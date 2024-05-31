Skydive between Dublin’s Poolbeg chimneys defended after ESB criticises ‘serious safety incident’

Footage posted on social media shows Red Bull’s Marco Fürst, Marco Waltenspiel and Max Manow flying between the two chimneys on Friday morning after jumping from a helicopter. Photograph:Red Bull Content Pool/Max Manow

A skydiving team has defended the first-ever wingsuit flight between Dublin’s Poolbeg chimneys after being criticised by the ESB for the stunt.

The ESB described the Red Bull promoted jump, during which a top speed of 253 km/h was reached, as a “serious safety incident”, adding that permission was not sought from it to fly between the chimneys.

Footage posted on social media shows Red Bull’s Marco Fürst, Marco Waltenspiel and Max Manow flying between the two chimneys on Friday morning after jumping from a helicopter. Their flight was completed in just over a minute but the footage did not show where the trio landed.

Dublin, like you’ve never seen it before 🪂 🤩 🇮🇪



The Red Bull Skydive Team completed the first-ever wing suit flight through Dublin’s most iconic landmark, the Poolbeg Chimneys at 253 km/h 🔥 👏



🪂: Marco Fuerst , Marco Waltenspiel & Max Manow#RedBull #GivesYouWiiings pic.twitter.com/uBoDslzVfZ — Red Bull Ireland (@redbullIRE) May 31, 2024

In a statement, Red Bull said it sought permission from the “relevant authorities” and that three members of the Red Bull Skydive Team completed the flight over Dublin Bay at sunrise on Friday.

READ MORE

“This was done with rigorous safety measures and with the permission from all the required relevant authorities, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) and Air Traffic Control.”

Wingsuit flying is an extreme sport in which participants wear a nylon suit with three wings and a parachute.

The Poolbeg chimneys are more than 207 metres high and were decommissioned in 2010.

The ESB said it is aware of the “serious safety incident where three skydivers flew through the Poolbeg chimneys on their descent”. It added that it was “not approached in relation to this skydive and did not give permission” for it to take place.

It said the chimneys are part of an operational site where regular maintenance and works are carried out.

“As part of these works, there are steeplejacks working on one of the chimneys with ropes hanging from that chimney presently,” it said, adding that there was the potential for a “very serious safety incident for the skydivers involved, as well as the workers on the chimney”.

ESB said it had raised the safety incident with the IAA and Health and Safety Authority. “Skydiving through the Poolbeg chimneys, or any other encroachment on the chimneys in Poolbeg, is dangerous and is not permitted,” it added.