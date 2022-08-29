Emergency services called to Derry lake after two teenage boys get into difficulty in water

The search operation for the two boys who entered the water was ongoing on Monday evening and the two other boys who had called for help were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, it is understood. Photograph: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to a lake in Derry on Monday evening when two teenage boys got into difficulty in the water.

It is understood one boy got into difficulty swimming and another went to his aid while friends who were with them sought help.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), police, fire service and air ambulance were dispatched to Enagh Lough in the Strathfoyle area following a 999 call at 6.30pm.

Strathfoyle councillor Rachael Ferguson was at the scene, which she described as “harrowing” on a sunny bank holiday evening.

“It seems the boys were from outside the area and came down for a day out on their bikes. One had got into trouble in the lough and another went in to help. The others flagged down passing motorists for help.

“The extended families were down earlier and in shock,” she said.

“This a beautiful wildlife area with a huge lough. Many people used it over lockdown for cold water swimming, it’s been really well run. Unfortunately it’s unpredictable, you could be walking along and then all of a sudden you have a huge drop. You have to be a very strong swimmer in it.

“We haven’t had a fatality for many years,” she added.

A NIAS spokesman confirmed that two patients were taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital.

“This comes after we received a 999 call shortly before 6.30pm on Monday.

“NIAS dispatched a rapid response paramedic, five emergency crews, one HART Crew and an ambulance officer to the scene. NIAS also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance to the incident.”

Foyle Search and Rescue are also in attendance.

NIAS said the incident is ongoing as they work with partner agencies at the scene.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are currently dealing with an incident in the Temple Road area of Derry.

“We are asking members of the public to avoid the area at this time.”