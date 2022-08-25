On-the-run Winnie the wallaby has been found safe and well and has returned home to Omagh

The animal, which resembles a small kangaroo, escaped on Sunday afternoon after jumping over a fence in the Glenpark Estate near Omagh. Stock photograph

An on-the-run wallaby has turned up safe and well in Co Tyrone.

The animal, which resembles a small kangaroo, escaped on Sunday afternoon after jumping over a fence in the Glenpark Estate near Omagh.

A frantic search failed to locate the distressed animal, but Marsupial Winnie, as she is called, was found a kilometre away from the estate hiding in long, overgrown grass on Wednesday evening.

She was none the worse for her ordeal and was returned to Glenpark Estate to be with her wallaby partner Jeffrey.

This time, though, the fence around her enclosure has been raised.

Her escape after being startled provoked a search across the North which involved drones.

Her owner Richard Beattie shared the good news on the Glenpark Estate Facebook page.

“We have good news. Winnie is home safe and sound!” he wrote.

“A massive thank you to everyone who helped us and sent us messages of support while this rascal went on her little adventure!

“We have been genuinely touched by the outpouring of support over the few days. There are too many people to mention, but we appreciate all of the calls and messages, and also the media interest which helped highlight our plight.

“We couldn’t be happier, and can wholeheartedly assure you Winnie is none the worse after the great escape!”