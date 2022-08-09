Gardaí seek public’s help tracing missing Ukrainian girl

Marharyta Konissarova, a Ukrainian national, has only been in Ireland for three months. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an 11-year-old Ukrainian girl who is missing from her home in Balbriggan, Co Dublin since approximately 10am this morning.

Marharyta Konissarova is described as being approximately 5ft 3in in height, of slim build with brown/ginger shoulder length hair and green eyes. It is possible she has dyed her hair, gardaí said.

When last seen she was wearing chequered trousers.

The 11-year-old is a Ukrainian national who fled the war in Ukraine and has only been in Ireland for three months.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on (01) 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.