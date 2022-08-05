An Post Money’s systems hit with serious software malfunction

A spokesman said that staff were working to fix the problem and there was 'no need for customers to contact us at this time'. Photograph: iStock

Customers of An Post Money have experienced significant delays in having wages and other funds credited to their accounts while the online portal used to access its services has also crashed and remains unavailable on Friday evening.

An Post’s Public Affairs manager Angus Laverty said there were also “intermittent” problems with the app used to access account information while the setting up of certain payments remains unavailable to thousands of its customers.

He said the difficulties arose during the installation of a software release which was “implementing improved functionality to the app”.

According to Mr Laverty, the software release had “triggered the problems that arose and our technical teams have been working non-stop on this since yesterday (Thursday) morning. A fix has been developed and is currently being implemented.”

System problems have also impacted the An Post Money app and its online banking operation while it is currently not possible for customers to set up new SEPA payments.

“There was a delay in customers receiving SEPA payments (which includes wages) due to them yesterday, these will all be processed within the normal 24 hour payments window for SEPA,” the spokesman told The Irish Times.

“Our Online banking portal is down for all customers. Customers cannot initiate new SEPA credit transfers currently. Existing standing orders/Direct Debits continue to be paid out. Incoming SEPA payments are being processed as normal,” he continued.

He said that while the app has been available throughout the system malfunction “some customers are experiencing difficulty logging in and may require more than one attempt to complete the process. All customers should be able to access their balance via the app; they just may need more than one attempt to login to access.”

He said a “fix is in development” for the log-in problems connected to the app and said it would “be implemented in the coming days”.

Mr Laverty stressed that there would be “no need for customers to contact us at this time” and updates would be available on the An Post website and via social media.

“We apologise to customers who have been inconvenienced in any way,” he concluded.