Achill Island teems with kites as crowds throng for festival

Kites fly over Keel Beach in Achill during the Mayo International Kite Festival: Families, kite surfers and beachgoers packed the blue flag beach. Photograph: Kesaia Toganivalu

Hundreds of people gathered on Keel Beach in Achill on Sunday for the Mayo International Kite Festival, which featured Ukrainian performers and kite fliers.

Swathes of families, kite surfers and beachgoers packed the blue flag beach for the annual festival.

The festival was organised by Pure Magic, a kitesurfing and hospitality business based in Dublin with a lodge in Achill, Keel Camping and Caravan Park, and Westnet. Along the beach were food and activity stalls and a stage where local and Ukrainian musicians and artists performed.

This year the festival, which has run for several years, was organised in association with Ukranian Kite Fliers, from the festival, “Ultra Fest Trykhaty”, with all proceeds going to the Ukranian relief effort. Achill Island has recently welcomed Ukranian refugees, with community groups springing into action to ensure the integration and support of the island’s newest residents.

Francois Colussi, one of the founders of Pure Magic, said: “The whole idea behind it is to stop our lovely day-to-day business and be a part of the community and do what we do, which is flying kites.

Keel Beach on Achill during the Mayo International Kite Festival: The event featured food and activity stalls and a stage with local and Ukrainian musicians and artists. Photograph: Kesaia Toganivalu

“This year we connected with a Ukrainian kite flying festival organiser, and they also wanted to share this positivity… We have Ukrainian dancers, singers beside Irish musicians and dancers.”

Achill Island was recently beaten by The Burren, Clare, as Ireland’s favourite holiday spot in a competition hosted by The Irish Times and Fáilte Ireland.

On Sunday, it proved itself to be worthy of being shortlisted, with visitors finding it near-impossible to find parking.

Many of those working at the festival expressed their optimism at the recovery of offshore islands like Achill whose economies depend on tourism. They said the end of Covid-19 restrictions had allowed new life to be breathed into Achill, with more new businesses popping up.