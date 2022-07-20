Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ academic Vicky Conway following her death

Dr Conway previously served as a member of the Policing Authority, which provides oversight of the Garda, as well as sitting on the Commission on the Future of Policing

Dr Vicky Conway, an academic and well known commentator on police reform, has died.

In a statement on Twitter, Dublin City University (DCU) school of law said: “We are terribly sad to have to share the passing of our colleague Vicky Conway. She was a wonderful person, wise and kind, and we will miss her”.

Dr Conway previously served as a member of the Policing Authority, which provides oversight of the Garda, as well as sitting on the Commission on the Future of Policing.

She joined the school of law and Government in DCU in 2015, having previously worked at the University of Kent, Queen’s University Belfast, the University of Limerick and the University of Leeds. She graduated from University College Cork, before completing a master’s degree in criminology at the University of Edinburgh, and was awarded a PhD from Queen’s University Belfast.

Her colleague John Doyle, director of the DCU institute for conflict resolution, said “Vicky was much loved and admired by us all”.

Another colleague in the DCU school of law, Prof Christian Kaunert, said her “warmth, kindness and care for students and colleagues alike has been unsurpassed”.

Dr Sindy Joyce, an academic and Traveller rights campaigner, said Dr Conway had been a “wonderful, kind and compassionate person”.

Former Amnesty International Ireland director Colm O’Gorman described her as “the most wonderful person,” who had a “fantastic legal mind”.

The Abortion Rights Campaign said the organisation was saddened to hear of her death. “Her work, like many, made a lasting change in Ireland, and we are better for having agitated alongside her,” the group said.

Lawyers for Choice, a group who campaigned for the repeal of the Eighth Amendment restricting abortion services, said the law lecturer was “a clever, kind, brilliant person”.

Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said the academic had been “a leading voice in the modernisation and accountability of policing” in Ireland. Independent TD Thomas Pringle said Dr Conway had always provided “reasoned and empathetic advice” when working on issues before the Oireachtas committee on justice.

Dr Conway also hosted a podcast called Policed in Ireland, which discussed policing issues. The independent platform that produces the podcast, the Tortoise Shack said the academic “meant so much and helped so many” and had made a huge contribution to Irish society.