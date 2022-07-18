Hottest day of ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures over 30 degrees expected

Nicole Maguire and Kai Bennett and their dog Blú on Dollymount Strand in Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.

Parts of Ireland, including Dublin, could have the hottest day on Monday since records began.

Highs of 32 degrees are expected in many parts of the south and east on Monday as a hot plume of air, which has brought record temperatures to Spain and France crosses Ireland and a status yellow temperature warning is in place until Tuesday evening.

On Sunday, temperatures in the Phoenix Park reached 29.3 degrees, just 0.2 degrees cooler than the highest ever temperature recorded at the station. The all-time record there is 30.6 degrees.

Weather Standalones/Dollymount Strand Kitesurfers on Dollymount Strand in Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan/ The Irish Times. (TOM HONAN/it_freelance)

Met Éireann’s forecast for Monday is showing 32 degrees for Dublin.

Met Éireann head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack said today will be the hottest day of the “mini-heatwave”, though Tuesday will be another very hot day over parts of Leinster. A heatwave is defined as five consecutive days with temperatures over 25 degrees.

Despite the forecasted temperatures Ms Cusack said it was unlikely the record temperature for July would be broken. This was 32.5 degrees recorded at Elphin, Co Roscommon on July 19th, 2006. However, she said the highest temperatures today will be “in the same ball park”.

[ France braces for record temperatures as wildfires rage across Europe ]

The hot spell will last on Tuesday and will be broken with thunderstorms and heavy showers which will herald a return to more normal weather for this time of year.

Maynooth University professor of physical geography (Climate Science) Peter Thorne said last year’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) working group noted that temperature extremes are all becoming more frequent and more severe due to human influences on the climate system.

Although there will be mist and fog early this morning, Met Éireann said this will clear to leave a hot, dry and mostly sunny day, with high temperatures between 27 to 32 degrees. It will be cooler near coasts especially where sea fog persisting along some Atlantic coasts.

Tonight will be warm with temperatures staying above 14 to 18 degrees, especially in the east.

Met Éireann also warned of the potential for heat stress, particularly for more vulnerable people with the solar UV index listed as high on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather is expected to continue to be very warm over the eastern half of the country on Tuesday but temperatures will drop to 22 to 26 degrees. It will be cooler further west with highs of 16 to 22 degrees.

Met Éireann said that in the east there will be hazy sunny spells and the chance of a few isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms developing through Tuesday. To the west, it will be cloudier with some showery outbreaks of rain mostly along Atlantic coasts, and the chance of a few heavy bursts.

The outlook for the rest of the week is for more cloudy, cooler conditions.