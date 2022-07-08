Summer is here: Temperatures set to reach up to 27 degrees next week after warm, dry weekend

Cloud, mist and patchy drizzle on Saturday morning will give way to brighter spells and warm sunshine. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Temperatures are set to reach up to 27 degrees on Monday after a mostly dry, warm weekend, Met Éireann has forecast.

Friday will be mainly dry with cloud in the morning and more sunshine in the afternoon and evening. There will be some drizzle near the north and northwest coasts, with highest temperatures of between 17 and 23 degrees, Met Éireann said.

Friday night will see “thickening cloud and patchy drizzle” spread eastwards overnight with some patches of mist and mild to humid temperatures.

Highest temps of 16 to 23 C🌡️ pic.twitter.com/Q9RdaMHu3e — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 8, 2022

Cloud, mist and patchy drizzle on Saturday morning will give way to brighter spells and warm sunshine in the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 16 to 23 degrees.

At night, it will be largely dry and mild with clear spells. Sunday will be similarly warm and largely dry with “good sunny spells developing” after some early morning mist and drizzle.

Temperatures should climb to between 20 to 25 degrees, warmest in the midlands, on Sunday.

Monday is forecast to be warm and dry with higher temperatures of 21 to 27 degrees with mostly light southerly breezes. At night it will be “very mild and humid”.