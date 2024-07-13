National Museum of Ireland appeals for information on Bronze Age axeheads sent anonymously

The National Museum of Ireland has appealed to the finder of two 4,000-year-old early bronze age axeheads to come forward. Photograph: National Museum of Ireland

The National Museum of Ireland has appealed to the finder of two 4,000-year-old early bronze age axeheads to come forward.

The axeheads were sent anonymously to the museum at the end of June accompanied by a letter stating that they were discovered in the Westmeath area using a metal detector.

The sender expressed a desire for the axeheads to be conserved by the Museum but did not provide any contact details or further specifics.

The axeheads were packed in foam cut-outs and cardboard, ensuring their safe arrival. Experts at the NMI have identified these items as flat axeheads from the Early Bronze Age, a significant archaeological find that offers a glimpse into Ireland’s distant past.

In a statement published on its website, the museum said it is crucial to know the exact location where they were found as the context of such discoveries helps archaeologists piece together ancient settlement patterns and cultural practices.

The museum believes that these artefacts were often stored in hordes and there could be other valuable pieces in close proximity to where the axes were found.

The National Museum of Ireland is currently participating in an international study of Bronze Age metalwork, aiming to trace the origins of the metals used in such artefacts. Details about the find spot of these axeheads could provide critical data for this research.

Matt Seaver, assistant keeper of Irish Antiquities at the NMI, said he was “thrilled” about the discovery, but to “truly understand their significance, we need to know where they were found”.

He also reminded the public of the importance of reporting archaeological finds: “It is our legal duty to report the discovery of archaeological objects. The NMI’s role is to preserve these treasures for everyone in the State, ensuring they are available for future generations. We rely on the public’s support to achieve this.”

If you have any information about these axeheads or any other archaeological discoveries, you can contact the museum at antiquitiesdo@museum.ie or call 01-6777444.