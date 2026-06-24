‘Clear changes’ in drinking patterns countrywide, Health Research Board finds

The treatment population has continued to age, with the median age increasing from 41 years in 2017 to 43 years in 2025. Photograph: Getty Images

There have been “clear changes” in drinking patterns in the Republic, the Health Research Board has said, as a record number of people sought alcohol treatment last year.

On Wednesday, the board published alcohol treatment data for 2025, which revealed a sharp rise in cocaine use among those seeking help for alcohol consumption.

A total of 8,798 cases were treated for problem alcohol use last year, continuing the upward trajectory in demand for treatment.

Almost one-third of cases reported using another drug along with alcohol.

Cocaine (72 per cent) was the most common additional drug used alongside alcohol, followed by cannabis (50 per cent), benzodiazepines (17 per cent), and opioids (10 per cent). The proportion reporting cocaine as an additional drug increased from 42 per cent in 2017 to 72 per cent in 2025.

In 2025, men accounted for six in 10 cases with a median age of 42 years. Women had a median age of 44 years.

However, the board noted that the profile of alcohol use severity has shifted over time, with the proportion of cases classified as alcohol-dependent falling from 72 per cent in 2017 to 49 per cent in 2025, alongside increases in hazardous (almost 10 per cent to 16 per cent) and harmful use (16 per cent to 30 per cent).

Median alcohol consumption levels have fallen over time, while the proportion of cases consuming alcohol daily increased from 43 per cent in 2017 to 58 per cent in 2025.

The treatment population has continued to age, with the median age increasing from 41 years in 2017 to 43 years in 2025.

Dr Anne Marie Carew, senior researcher with the board, said there are “clear changes” in drinking patterns.

“While fewer people are presenting with alcohol dependence, more are entering treatment with harmful or hazardous use. This suggests earlier engagement with services, which can improve outcomes, but it also highlights the need for strong prevention and early intervention,” she said.

“The earlier people engage with treatment services the more successful outcomes are likely to be. This data also highlights the importance of early prevention, because patterns established in youth can have long-term consequences.”