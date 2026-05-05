A hantavirus outbreak tied to a cruise ship off Cape Verde has grown to seven cases, including two confirmed infections, the World Health Organisation said, with three deaths among those linked to the voyage.

The Dutch-flagged MV Hondius is carrying 147 passengers and crew from 23 countries.

Of the seven cases identified, one British passenger is in intensive care in Johannesburg and was later confirmed to have hantavirus. A Dutch passenger who died after disembarking in Saint Helena also tested positive. She had left the ship with the remains of her husband, who died on board in April.

Three additional suspected cases with mild symptoms remain on board, the WHO said. The cause of death of a German passenger who died on May 2nd hasn’t been established.

The cruise ship was travelling between Argentina and Cape Verde.

What is hantavirus?

Orthohantaviruses, more commonly known as hantaviruses, are a group of viruses primarily found in rodents, but which can infect humans. According to Prof Adam Taylor of Lancaster University, there are at least 38 recognised species of hantavirus globally, 24 of which cause disease in humans. Rodents such as mice, rats and voles are the natural reservoirs for the viruses.

Dr Yomani Sarathkumara, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Queensland, said hantavirus infections were “really rare in humans”, and were often misdiagnosed in tropical countries as other infections, such as leptospirosis, which is also spread by animals.

This aerial picture shows a general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 3rd, 2025 Photograph: Getty Images

How is the virus spread and what are the symptoms of hantavirus?

Hantaviruses are spread to humans via inhalation of or contact with infected rodent faeces, urine and saliva – or, more rarely, through bites and scratches from contaminated animals.

“Agricultural communities across the world are at higher risk,” Sarathkumara said – as a result of higher likelihood of exposure to infected rodents.

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Associate Prof Vinod Balasubramaniam, a molecular virologist at Monash University Malaysia, said hantaviruses were “typically an environmental exposure linked to rodents”, and “do not usually spread easily from person to person in the way that you see flu or Covid-19 does”.

There are two major lineages of hantavirus: old world hantaviruses and new world hantaviruses.

Old world hantaviruses are found in Europe and Asia – these include puumala hantavirus, Hantaan virus, and Seoul virus. In humans, they typically cause haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), which affects the kidneys. Symptoms can include intense headaches, back and abdominal pain and fever, and potential kidney damage.

New world hantaviruses are found in the Americas, and usually cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. The most common type in South America is the Andes virus, which is primarily spread by the long-tailed pygmy rice rat.

“New world hantaviruses cause really rapidly progressive pulmonary syndrome and respiratory failure,” Balasubramaniam said. Early on, an infection may cause flu-like symptoms such as fever, fatigue and muscle aches, which makes “early diagnosis really difficult”, he said.

In March 2025, Betsy Arakawa, the wife of actor Gene Hackman, was found to have died in their Santa Fe home from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, prior to the death of her husband, who had Alzheimer’s, in the absence of her care.

Hantaviruses can have long incubation periods – between one and eight weeks long, Balasubramaniam said.

According to Taylor: “A small number of studies have documented human-to-human spread of the Andes strain in South America, but a systematic review of the research didn’t find enough evidence of human-to-human transmission.”

How did the hantavirus outbreak on the cruise ship occur?

The WHO said an investigation into the suspected hantavirus outbreak on MV Hondius was under way. Though we don’t yet know exactly how it occurred, Balasubramaniam said: “There are a couple of biologically plausible possibilities.”

The first is the possibility of rodent contamination in the vessel itself – “if infected rodents had access to storage areas … cabins and other enclosed spaces”.

The second is – because of the long incubation periods of hantaviruses – that the outbreak “might not have necessarily originated from the ship itself”, Balasubramaniam said. “Passengers or crew members could theoretically be exposed during land-based activities.”

The third – but least likely – is person-to-person transmission. “This is plausible theoretically but it’s highly [unlikely],” Balasubramaniam said.

“The main risk is disturbing contaminated rodent materials … in close or poorly ventilated spaces,” he said. “The risk is not usually from just sharing [the] same space of air with an infected person.”

What is the mortality rate for hantavirus? Is there a treatment?

Fatality rates from HFRS, caused by the old world hantaviruses, are estimated to be between 1 per cent and 15 per cent.

“New world hantaviruses … cause much more severe symptoms and the chances of mortality are much, much higher,” Balasubramaniam said. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome has a fatality rate of about 40 per cent in the Americas.

“We don’t have a definitive antiviral [drug] that works really well,” Balasubramaniam said. Infections were typically treated with supportive management, which made early diagnosis important, he added. However, broad-spectrum antivirals are being researched for use as an early treatment.

For hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, supportive care includes oxygen, fluid management, blood pressure support and ventilation. - The Guardian