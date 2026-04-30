Doors, floors and leaks among hold-ups as National Children’s Hospital date is pushed again

David Gunning, chief officer of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board, insisted delays in finishing work on the hospital were due to the builder deploying insufficient staff and resources. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Builder Bam is expected to provide a new timeline on Friday for the substantial completion of the new national children’s hospital, the Dáil Public Accounts Committee has been told.

David Gunning, chief officer of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB), which is charged by the Government with delivering the new facility, insisted delays in finishing the work were due to the builder deploying insufficient staff and resources.

He said there had been issues on the site with doors, floors and leaks. Floors in 15 operating theatres had to be replaced and there were water leaks both internally and from the outside, he added.

The committee was also told about a small fire last week on the hospital site, caused by a “freak accident” when a heat gun came into contact with an aerosol can. The fire was extinguished by water sprinklers installed in the building.

Gunning said he believed the hospital would be delivered within the €1.88 billion budget allocated to it for the project.

The NPHDB strongly rejected claims by Bam that delays in completing the hospital were due to design changes. Gunning said he was “beyond frustrated” at the delays.

He said the NPHDB believed this was due to insufficient resources being deployed to the project by the contractor, as well as the amount of repairs and reworking of elements that had to be carried out.

[ New national children’s hospital further delayed amid ventilation issueOpens in new window ]