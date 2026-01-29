Rotunda Sexual Assault Treatment Unit records one of its busiest years ever

Prof Maeve Eogan of the Rotunda Hospital's Sexual Assault Treatment Unit said every person who attends 'is seeking care, safety and support at an extremely difficult time'. Photograph: iStock

The sexual assault treatment unit at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin recorded one of its busiest years ever in 2025, with a significant increase in the number of people seeking specialist care and support following sexual violence.

The unit supported 12 per cent more people than in 2024 and accounted for 41 per cent of all sexual assault treatment unit attendances nationally.

The national sexual assault treatment unit (SATU) network comprises six units across the country providing specialist care to people who have experienced sexual violence.

The rise in attendances mirrors broader national trends, with 2025 confirmed as the busiest year ever recorded across the entire SATU network, the hospital said.

The majority of those attending identified as female, with people accessing care at the Rotunda SATU ranging in age from under 14 to over 70.

Prof Maeve Eogan, clinical lead for national SATU services and consultant at the Rotunda Hospital, said: “Every person who attends the Rotunda SATU is seeking care, safety and support at an extremely difficult time.

“2025 was an exceptionally busy year for the Rotunda SATU, with a sustained level of demand throughout the year. Our team worked tirelessly to ensure that people were seen promptly and supported with dignity and care, but these figures clearly demonstrate the ongoing pressure on specialist services and the need to plan for continued demand.”

Demand remained consistently high throughout the year, with June identified as the busiest month and Wednesdays the busiest day of the week. While most incidents occurred overnight and at weekends, the majority of people attended the service during daytime hours.

The hospital said where urgent care was required, the majority were seen within three hours of requesting support, and nearly nine in 10 people had the opportunity to speak with a psychological support worker at their first attendance.

Care pathways at Rotunda SATU included forensic examination with An Garda Síochána, evidence storage and a health-check option, ensuring people could access medical care and support regardless of whether they chose to engage with the criminal justice system.