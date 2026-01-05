Quakers to sell Bloomfield mental health hospital in Rathfarnham

Bloomfield Hospital in South Dublin has faced criticism in recent weeks after disturbing findings of an independent report. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

The Quakers in Ireland are to sell Bloomfield mental health hospital due to the ageing profile of the board and the “shrinking size” of the religious community in Ireland.

The hospital, a registered charity which was set up more than 200 years ago, cares for people with enduring mental health diagnoses and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Huntington’s disease, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, dementia and schizophrenia.

It is primarily funded by the Health Service Executive (HSE) and recorded a net surplus of just over €2.1 million in 2024, according to its most recent financial accounts.

Bloomfield has faced criticism in recent weeks after The Irish Times revealed the findings of an independent report which highlighted how residents were left soiled for an “unacceptable period”, “slapped” on the leg, cursed at and threatened with an injection to improve co-operation with staff.

The organisation failed to alert its regulator, the Mental Health Commission, the HSE or Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler to these concerns.

In a letter to patient families on November 26th, Joe Kelly, chief executive of the hospital, said the facility was established in 1812 to “address an urgent need in mental health” and since then mental health services have “evolved significantly”.

“The board of directors and the wider Quaker community have been reflecting on their capacity to continue providing board-level governance to Bloomfield into the future, considering a number of pressing challenges which include the ageing profile of the board and the shrinking size of the Quaker community,” it said.

“With this in mind and after very careful consideration, the board has decided that the time has come to hand over Bloomfield to a new board of directors who will be responsible for the governance of Bloomfield.”

Mr Kelly said the board has entered into positive negotiations with an exclusive party.

“Until the completion of the transfer, we are unable to disclose any detail about potential new owners. But as soon as the information is made available we will let you know. We anticipate this will be in February 2026,” he said.

Mr Kelly added that day-to-day activities and operations at the facility will “continue as is” and there will be “no change to the care we provide for our residents”.

Asked about the sale of the hospital, the hospital’s board of directors said reflections around ownership began in early 2024 and they expect to provide further details to staff and patients next month.