Sharp increase in number of illegal weight loss drugs seized

Some of the products detained mimic genuine branded weight loss pens. Photograph: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The number of illegal weight loss drugs seized by the medicines watchdog in the first 10 months of the year has more than doubled compared to all of last year, official figures show.

On Tuesday, the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) issued a statement warning the public about the risks of illegal GLP-1 products, often marketed as Ozempic, Wegovy or Mounjaro, stating they pose “a significant risk to consumers’ health”.

According to the HPRA, 1,401 units of illegal GLP-1 products have been seized by the end of October. This compares to 568 units last year and 40 in 2022

These products are typically used to treat diabetes and obesity, but have been growing in popularity due to online personalities and celebrities showing the drugs’ effect on weight loss.

Products detained come in various forms including tablets and pens presented as both branded and generic versions.

A large quantity of vials containing powder or liquid have also been detained, some of which were found in non-healthcare settings such as those offering beauty and cosmetic treatments.

The HPRA said there can be “no guarantees as to what substances these online products actually contain and taking them poses a significant risk to consumers’ health”.

The warning relates to GLP-1 medicines that include semaglutide products, such as Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy; liraglutide products such as Saxenda and Victoza; and the tirzepatide product, Mounjaro.

The HPRA has also taken action against online sites connected to the advertising, sale and supply of prescription medicines into Ireland.

Last year, 172 URLs linked to GLP-1 products were removed or amended. These included ecommerce listings, social media profiles, pages and websites.

This has more than doubled this year, up to the end of October, with a further 431 URL takedowns and amendments to date.

The HPRA also carries out regular visits to non-healthcare settings such as those offering beauty and cosmetic treatments. In recent months, unannounced visits to such settings have resulted in detentions of illegal GLP-1-type products typically presented as weight loss aids.

Some of these detentions, consisting of a white powder in a vial, bear no resemblance to any authorised version of these medicines.

Grainne Power, director of compliance at the HPRA, highlighted the significant risks associated with buying prescription-only products from unverified and unregulated sources.

“It’s alarming to see consumers willing to take such dangerous risks to their health by purchasing illegal medicines online and from unregulated sources. We appeal to the public not to purchase these products online,” she said.

“We have no information about their sources, manufacturing conditions, or safety. No authorised version of semaglutide exists in powder form, nor are there any authorised generic versions. Any such products promoted online are likely fake and potentially dangerous to those who take them.”

These GLP-1-type medicines are designed for longer term use, and, like all medicines, can have side effects. Some of the side effects of the legal medicines include kidney issues, gall bladder issues and pancreatitis.

“Prescription medicines should always be taken under the direction of a qualified healthcare professional and sourced from a registered pharmacy,” Ms Power said.

“Prescription medicines purchased online can contain harmful substances or incorrect dosages, thereby threatening the health and the effectiveness of any essential treatment a patient may require.”

The HPRA said it “collaborates closely” with An Garda Síochána and Revenue’s customs service to combat the illegal supply of health products in Ireland.