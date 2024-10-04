What are the risks associated with carrying babies in slings?

The HSE offers some advice to new parents regarding the safe use of slings via its website.

The risks of baby slings came into sharp focus at an inquest into the death of baby Ruadhán Bradshaw Hall on Thursday.

Ruadhán was five weeks old when he died at Children’s Hospital Ireland at Temple Street on December 21st, 2022. Some 11 days earlier, he had been found unresponsive by his mother Sinéad Hall, who had been carrying the infant in a jersey sling for some time before.

The inquest at Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard that Ruadhán had died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), having suffered catastrophic brain injuries due to a lack of oxygen. SIDS is defined as the sudden and unexpected death of a baby who otherwise seems healthy during sleep.

What did the inquest hear about baby slings?

Dr Michael McDermott, a paediatric pathologist with Children’s Health Ireland, told the inquest that a baby sling “may or may not” have contributed to an unsafe sleeping environment in which Ruadhán’s ability to breathe was compromised, but that this was not provable.

What was said about the evidence around SIDS and baby slings?

Dr McDermott told the inquest that although it was extremely unusual, internationally published reports had established a link between the use of slings and instances of SIDS.

Dr McDermott noted that the safest way for an infant to sleep was on their back in a cot. He said the risk of SIDS “slightly” increased in instances where babies sleep – for instance – with their parents in a bed or on an armchair, which may cause an infant to fall into a “compromised sleeping position” where their ability to breathe is obstructed. Similarly, he said that there was “some risks involved in using a sling”, in that a baby may fall into a compromised sleeping position while in a sling.

The pathologist said that about half of SIDS cases are linked to harmful sleeping positions. However, he also noted that more than half of SIDS cases in Ireland occur in babies sleeping in an appropriate position. “It’s as if the child forgets to take the next breath,” he said.

In returning a narrative verdict at the conclusion of the inquest, coroner Dr Cróna Gallagher stated that Ruadhán had died from SIDS while being carried in a sling, “which is an additional risk factor for SIDS” but not a direct cause.

What type of baby sling was used in this case?

There was little information divulged in open court about the type of baby sling that Ms Hall used to carry baby Ruadhán, other than the fact that it was manufactured with a “jersey” material.

What does the HSE say?

The HSE offers some advice to new parents regarding the safe use of slings via its website.

It states that babies should never be left unsupervised in sitting devices, including baby carriers and slings, as “sleeping in a sitting position can make it more difficult for your baby to breathe”.

To use a baby carrier or sling safety, the HSE advises that parents follow specific guidelines relating to the infant’s positioning.

The baby should be tight enough to the parent’s body so that they can be hugged, and positioned high and upright with head up straight. The baby’s face should always be in view, and close enough to kiss. The baby’s chin should be kept off their chest so they can breathe normally, and their back should be supported.

These guidelines were referenced by Dr McDermott at the inquest.