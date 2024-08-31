Surviving multiple myeloma: ‘I am taking life by the scruff of the neck’

With four children and a family business, life has long been busy for Mags Kirwan. But despite the hectic nature of her schedule, the Kilkenny woman also found time to engage in her sporting passion – training for and competing in triathlons.

So when, three years ago, she developed a pain in her shoulder, her immediate thought as a fit and healthy athlete was that she had pulled a muscle. “I’ve always done a lot of training and been very active,” says the 59-year-old. “So after the first sign that something was wrong, I made an appointment with a physiotherapist and began a course of treatment which lasted 10 weeks. But I didn’t see any improvement and, in fact, things started to get worse, so once the course of treatment was over, I went to my GP, who took bloods.

The mother of four children, aged 18 to 25, was referred to a specialist but, not wanting to alarm anyone unnecessarily, kept things to herself until more information about the situation was known.

“I only told my husband and two friends, one who is a GP and the other who is a pharmacist,” she says. “I was referred to Gary O’Toole, a well-known bone cancer specialist and, two weeks later, I went to see him and he gave me the shocking news that I had plasmacytoma, a form of blood cancer, and suggested that I get a bone biopsy done.

“I felt like I had the weight of the world on my shoulders. It was around the end of the Covid-19 restrictions so the appointment I was given with haematologist Brian Hennessy was to take place online. He recommended that I have a PET scan done. The results showed that I didn’t in fact have plasmacytoma, it was full-blown multiple myeloma.

“But he said that it was isolated and hadn’t spread. He was really good as he remained totally positive while he told me about the treatments available and those which would be in the future. He also talked about advances in medicine and the importance of good mental health when living with this type of cancer. After he put a plan in place for my treatment, I began to feel more positive and thought to myself that as I had been dealt these cards, I would just need to learn how to live with it.”

About 350 people are diagnosed with multiple myeloma each year in Ireland. Although it is a rare and incurable blood disorder, it is treatable and patients can live a normal life. This is what Kirwan, who runs Goatsbridge Trout Farm in Thomastown with her husband Ger, focused on when she was given a plan of action with regard to her treatment, which would be long and varied.

“It was decided I would have a stem cell transplant but first I had eight months of chemotherapy, injections, bloods and bone-strengthening treatments,” she says. “I took time out to mind myself and only worked when I was able to.

“I had great supports at home, which enabled me to focus on getting things over with. I remember one day when I felt so weak I could hardly walk, I was talking to my fitness coach and he suggested I put on my shorts, go out to the bike, sit on it and turn my feet – and strangely, even doing that small bit of activity helped me. Also, keeping a routine was very beneficial, so after the transplant I started slowly doing exercise and getting back to running again.”

Mags Kirwan: 'I am in a lucky position that I can do the things I want to do'

The Kilkenny woman says that thanks to treatment, the shoulder pain got better over time and she was able to “reset” her life and get back on track – which involved getting back in the saddle, training hard and excelling in big competitions.

“I was lucky that I was in a position to restart everything again, even though it took about six months to feel normal after the transplant,” she says. “And now, 2½ years later, I am not letting it rule my life, and I feel blessed. I went back to training and last year ended up representing Ireland in the European duathlon series, coming fifth in my age category, which I was thrilled with. Then a couple of months later I did the same event in the World Championships in Ibiza and was 10th in my age category.

“I have been fortunate enough to continue doing lots of sporting events since my diagnosis and also did the Raid Pyrenees cycling event and cycled from Biarritz to Barcelona over the Pyrenees in 100 hours, climbing to 11,000 metres. That was another amazing achievement for me, which I did around 12 months after a bone-marrow transplant.

“On the last day of the cycle, I was so emotional on the bike and couldn’t stop crying – and when I crossed the line, I never felt such relief, it was almost as if I had been holding in the stress and pressure of the cancer over the previous years and finishing was a huge release and sense of achievement. It was a reminder that life can go on.”

Last year, Kirwan also climbed to Everest Base Camp, after getting the go-ahead from her medical team. “I am in a lucky position that I can do the things I want to do. I practice gratitude every day for the health I have and that my husband is fantastic. I am taking life by the scruff of the neck.”

Helping people like Kirwan to make the most out of their life is the focus of a fundraiser which will take place during the month of September to raise awareness and funds for research into this rare condition.

Advocating for a national database, Multiple Myeloma Ireland is urging people to take part in any way they can by participating in Miles for Myeloma during the month of September. Having lived with the condition for the past three years, Kirwan also encourages people to get involved and would advise anyone who has been diagnosed with it to try to be as positive as possible.

“It’s important to know that people can live very well with it,” she says. “Not too much is known about it, so it’s important that more is discovered. I would advise anyone who has been diagnosed with a blood cancer, particularly multiple myeloma, to learn as much as they can and get in touch with Multiple Myeloma Ireland.

“It is important to remember that you should only stress about the things that you can control, so it is good to try to wake up every day and be grateful for your family, friends, medical team and everything you have around you.”

For further information visit multiplemyelomaireland.org