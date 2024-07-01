Almost half of sunbathers in survey feel getting sunburned is worth it to get tan

More than 40 per cent of those surveyed use tanning beds, according to a recent research

New research on skin cancer and tanning has found nearly half (45.9 per cent) of those surveyed who sunbathed agreed it was worth getting sunburned to get a tan, while more than 40 per cent of those surveyed use tanning beds.

Almost half of people in Ireland (48.9 per cent) sunbathe “regularly” when it’s sunny here and 69.4 per cent reported feeling and looking better with a tan, according to the study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Skin Health and Disease, by the dermatology department at South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH) Cork.

The research, for which more than 1,000 people were surveyed, explores beliefs, behaviours and attitudes around as well as the confidence in identifying signs of melanoma within the Irish population.

It shows mixed awareness of risk-reduction strategies for melanoma, with fewer than half (42.4 per cent) of respondents confident about what to look for when checking their skin for melanoma. The most common reason for not protecting their skin while sunbathing was because it prevented tanning.

Among respondents who use tanning beds, just over 10 per cent had used one in the previous year, with an average of eight sessions over the previous 12 months.

Some 40 per cent had spent at least two weeks on sun holiday in 2019, with almost half seeking the sun to sunbathe.

In Ireland, the incidence of melanoma has increased by 81 per cent since 1994, with more than 1,100 new cases per year. It accounts for 2 per cent of all cancer‐related deaths annually in Ireland.

Dr Catriona Gallagher, one of the lead authors of the study, said “skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in Ireland, and many deaths from skin cancer are preventable with early treatment”.

“Changing these deeply ingrained cultural and social beliefs remains a significant challenge for melanoma prevention efforts,” she said. “Our public health campaigns need a multifaceted approach to shift public perception of tanned skin from a sign of beauty to a sign of skin damage.”

Dr Cathal O’Connor, who was also involved in the research, added: “Signs of skin cancer include moles that have changed colour, shape or size, as well as any new lumps or bumps that have grown quickly, with bleeding or crusting.”