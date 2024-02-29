Nine further possible cases of measles reported in Ireland

A further nine possible cases of measles were reported to the infectious disease watchdog last week, amid rising cases around Europe.

On Thursday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre published its latest data on infectious disease for the week of February 18th to 24th.

It said there had been one confirmed case this year so far, as well as 12 “possible” cases that had yet to be confirmed.

Six of the nine possible cases reported last week were identified in men or boys, with the other three being identified in women or girls.

The latest figures come following the death of a man earlier this month.

A 48-year-old man died from the disease in a hospital in the Dublin and Midlands health region. It is believed he contracted the highly infectious viral illness following a trip to Birmingham, in the UK, where a large outbreak of measles is ongoing.

There were four cases of measles in the country last year, two in 2022, none in 2021, and five in 2020. No deaths were reported in any of those years.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, which is spread by coughs and sneezes and can be serious at any age.

According to the World Health Organisation, cases of measles in Europe last year rose 45-fold, in an “alarming” increase.