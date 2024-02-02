Chief medical officer Prof Breda Smyth to leave role

Prof Breda Smyth: to take up an academic professorship in the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The State’s chief medical officer, Prof Breda Smyth, is leaving after 18 months in the post.

Prof Smyth is to take up an academic professorship in the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, The Irish Times understands.

Prof Smyth was appointed acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health in July 2022, taking over from Dr Tony Holohan, who spent 14 years in the role. In November 2022, she was permanently appointed to the post.

A public health specialist for two decades, she was previously a professor of public health medicine at the University of Galway and a public health consultant in the HSE’s western division.

READ MORE

The department has suffered an exodus of senior staff since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. Key medical posts have been left unfilled, despite the gaps in Ireland’s pandemic preparedness exposed by Covid-19.

Last year, an advertisement seeking expressions of interest within the Health Service Executive for the vacant deputy CMO posts yielded no applications.

The CMO, who is paid €187,000 a year, reports directly to department secretary general Robert Watt and serves as “an integral member of the senior management team,” according to the department.

Prof Smyth grew up in Straide, Co Mayo, and is an accomplished fiddle and tin-whistle player who has recorded several trad albums. She studied for a master’s in public health in UCD, a PhD in the University of Galway and completed post-doctoral work in the United States.

During the Covid-19 pandemic Prof Smyth sat on the National Public Health Emergency Team and the expert advisory group that examined the use of rapid antigen tests.

She was a founding member of Covid-19 epidemiology modelling advisory group that advised Nphet on the trajectory of the virus during the 30-month pandemic.

Prof Smyth made occasional appearances as a medical expert offering health advice to the public on Covid-19 during Nphet’s regular televised press briefings from the department.

She joined the department on a three-year secondment from her position at the HSE. One of her main roles is to ensure Ireland is adequately prepared for a future pandemic.

At the time of her appointment, Prof Smyth said she looked forward to working with colleagues at the department and across health and social care “to promote and protect public health and the health and wellbeing of the population of Ireland.”

Prof Smyth said that as CMO she would have a primary role in implementing cross-Government initiatives such as Healthy Ireland, a plan to encourage healthier living, and Sláintecare, the Government’s long-term plan to overhaul health and care services.

“I am keen to use my term as chief medical officer to support greater engagement with marginalised groups in society and address inequities in health by supporting the department’s work in improving the affordability and quality of our health service,” she said.