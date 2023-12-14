Parents warned to cocoon babies as respiratory cases at ‘extraordinarily’ high levels, HSE warns

RSV, which particularly affects young children, is circulating at “very high” levels, flu cases rose 60 per cent last week and hospital admissions due to flu doubled, according to the HSE.

Parents have been warned by the HSE to “cocoon” young babies to protect them against “extraordinarily” high levels of respiratory illness.

Hospitals are currently battling 23 outbreaks of respiratory illness, it says. Almost 350 people, most of them young children, were hospitalised with RSV last week, according to the latest update.

The number of RSV cases and hospitalisations fell compared to the previous week in a possible indication that the current record wave of infections may have peaked and should have fallen significantly before flu circulates in earnest.

Some 829 RSV cases were notified last week, down from 985 the previous week, the update from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows. Hospitalisations were also down, from 370 to 335. While most cases are in children and their rate decreased, the number of cases among older people is still on the rise. Six new RSV outbreaks were recorded, the highest number so far this winter.

An undated photo provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of a transmission electron microscopic image of RSV. Photograph: CCDC via The New York Times

The number of flu cases jumped from 170 to 283, and the number of people admitted to hospital with flu increased from 55 to 97. There were 243 people in hospital last week who tested positive for Covid-19, up from 204.

The HSE has urged people to limit the spread of RSV by avoiding bringing babies into large crowds or visiting people with colds and other respiratory illnesses. The health authority is seeking to limit the spread of RSV to protect children and newborns. A very high level of infection with the virus is being seen among children aged four and under.

“Most cases of RSV and flu can be cared for at home, and usually clears between two to three weeks without treatment,” according to Dr Greg Martin, national clinical lead for health protection surveillance. “Stay home from crèche, school or work and ask your pharmacist for advice on medicines. However, parents and caregivers should be vigilant of symptoms, trust their instincts and always contact their GP if they are worried, especially if the symptoms get worse quickly.”

Symptoms of RSV include cough, wheezing, runny nose, fever and sore throat, with symptoms appearing in stages rather than all at once. More severe cases can develop bronchiolitis after four to five days, with faster breathing, wheezing, difficulty feeding and fewer wet nappies. It can take 10 to 14 days before babies and young children recover from an infection, while a related cough may persist for weeks.