‘Serious spinal surgical incidents’ at Temple Street hospital prompts external review

A UK expert is to review spinal surgeries carried out by a consultant at Temple Street children’s hospital in Dublin after an internal review identified “serious spinal surgical incidents” in the service.

The HSE said it has commissioned the expert from Liverpool to review the surgeries after a number of such incidents were identified.

“The primary focus of this external review will be the clinical care provided by an individual consultant based at CHI at Temple Street, who is currently not conducting surgeries, and in respect of whom a referral has been made to the Medical Council,” it said in a statement on Monday.

“This review arises from very serious concerns identified by CHI since last year relating to poor surgical outcomes in spinal surgery at Temple Street, the use of a certain spinal surgical technique and the use of unauthorised implantable devices.”

Late last year, patient safety concerns were raised about a small number of children with spina bifida who had spinal surgery in the hospital. These concerns related to poor outcomes from complex spinal surgery, with a high incidence of post-operative complications and infections. Two particularly serious surgical incidents occurred in July and September 2022, according to the HSE.

Following this, CHI commissioned two reviews, one internal and another by experts from Boston children’s hospital. The reviews examined the care provided by the consultant to 17 children.

“Of these 17 children, one child sadly died since, and a number of other children suffered significant post-operative complications,” the HSE said.

“These patients and their families already face enormous challenges due to their condition, and CHI deeply regrets the failings in the care provided to them. CHI is engaged with these families on an ongoing basis and will continue to provide support needed.”

More recently, CHI became aware that “unauthorised devices” were used in a small number of spinal surgery procedures, the HSE added. Officials have met two further families affected by this issue, bringing to 19 the total number of families who CHI have met in recent weeks.

“Each of these patients have now been assigned to a new clinical team in CHI and if they have not already met their new consultant, will be meeting the consultants who will be taking over their care later this week to review and plan their future treatment.”

The external review will be conducted by Selvadurai Nayagam, consultant in orthopaedics and trauma, and head of the limb reconstruction unit at the Royal Liverpool University and Royal Liverpool Children’s Hospitals.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry promised the review will be completed as soon as practicable and before the end of this year. “The review may also make findings and recommendations that apply across all CHI hospitals and to the new children’s hospital and will be published.”

Dr Allan Goldman, chief medical officer of CHI, said it deeply regretted the impact that the issues identified have had on patients and their families. “We welcome the HSE’s external review. We will use the findings, in conjunction with the findings and actions from CHI’S reviews of the spinal surgery service at CHI at Temple Street, to inform our ongoing improvement programme.

“CHI staff are committed and motivated to provide safe, effective, patient-centred and efficient care to spina bifida patients to improve clinical outcomes. We care deeply about the quality of that care. The families involved and the safety of patients remain our priority. We are in the process of putting in place measures to ensure the treatment of our patients is not disrupted or delayed as a result of this review.”