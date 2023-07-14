Irish families with young children cautioned about travelling to areas in Europe experiencing heatwaves

A representative of the Irish College of General Practitioners, Dr Diarmuid Quinlan, has cautioned families travelling with young children or elderly relatives about going to locations where high temperatures are forecast. Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Dr Quinlan said that families would have to “seriously think” about such a trip given the record temperatures being experienced in many parts of Europe at present.

If people have already booked to go to a location where there is a heatwave, they should take precautions such as sleeping in the coolest room, even if that necessitated moving mattresses into the kitchen, he said.

A Galway woman living in Spain said on Friday that temperatures of up to 45 degrees had made the water in her swimming pool feel like a hot bath, even in the late evening.

Broadcast journalist Joan Larkin said temperatures are forecast to hit over 46 degrees next week in the village of Daya Vieja, about 30km south of Alicante where she lives.

The animal lover has to walk her dogs very early in the morning and then keep them indoors until nightfall on damp towels in her air-conditioned home.

“The locals are even struggling in this heat as temperatures again hit 45 degrees by 11am on Tuesday and it was 46 degrees in the village on Thursday. It was 31 degrees at 6am,” she said.

“Even at night, temperatures don’t fall below 28 degrees so there isn’t much respite from the heat. Air conditioning is a must.

“I got into the outdoor swimming pool at 8pm earlier this week and it was like stepping into a hot bath.

“It is a little cooler at the beach because of the breeze but everyone is feeling it.

“Some restaurants have decided to close between 2pm and 6pm for sake of the kitchen staff and people are being advised to drink plenty of water and avoid coffee and alcohol to keep themselves hydrated.

“I have two rescue dogs, an eleven year old Bichon Frise called Oscar and a seven year old Bichon Cross Westie called Harry, and they are feeling the heat. They had to learn how to swim to try and keep cool”

After seeing pet owners walking their dogs under the scorching sun last year, Larkin wrote to the local Town Hall, appealing for signage to be erected to warn pet owners of the dangers of bringing their dogs outside at midday.

“I couldn’t believe how many people were walking their dogs in this heat. Heat Stroke can kill a dog in minutes

Temperatures of up to 46 degrees are expected in Spain and across Italy, Greece and France next week.

“What I’ve learned to do from living here for the past year and a half is to do as the locals do. They stay out of the heat between 12 and 4pm and the shutters are pulled down

“They drink plenty of water, they don’t drink alcohol during the day and they go out to eat at about 9pm, when it’s cooler.”