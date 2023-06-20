Children’s hospital lead contractor told to stop key works on half of facility’s operating theatres

The lead contractor on the national children’s hospital (NCH) has been told to stop key building work on half the facility’s operating theatres, amid claims that a fresh setback could cost tens of millions to address.

The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB)’s agent wrote to BAM, the contractor, at the end of May relating to 11 of the 22 operating theatres in the NCH.

A copy of the letter outlines that BAM was being “directed to stop works to the ceilings and any services installed in or above” the operating theatres.

A spokeswoman for the NPHDB confirmed BAM had been told to engage with the hospital’s design team to “review the impact should revised design and additional works be required in 11 operating theatres” – but said it is yet to be determined if a revised design and additional works were needed. “No change order has been issued to amend the works.”

It is understood the decision was taken to assess the potential impact of a matter related to the layout of the air circulation system in the theatres.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesman, David Cullinane, said a source close to the project had informed him that the development could “add 12 months and over €50 million to the project”.

A Department of Health source downplayed the significance of the development, arguing it would not materially affect the timeline for the NCH, while it remained to be seen who would pay for any remediation if needed

Mr Cullinane called for more clarity from the NPHDB. “We need to hear from the development board about how this problem came to be. When did they learn about it first? How much will this delay the contract? And, how much will it cost?”

While no decision has been taken on whether remediation works will proceed, the letter to BAM in May outlined that a forthcoming “change order” would instruct revisions which will “require modifications to installed ceilings and mechanical and electrical services”.

A second letter sent in June instructed BAM to start workshops which would “establish the full extent of the remedial works” before an order was issued.

The NPHDB spokeswoman asserted that the review was “no different” to similar steps taken “to investigate more significant changes in design” that had been proposed by BAM during the project construction.

She said there had been no material change to the design of the new children’s hospital and that change orders such as those issued reflect “the ongoing evolution of design on-site”.

“This is something that is usually done in a collaborative manner, is standard with any project of the scale of the NCH and which is consistent with the terms of the contract on this project.”

A statement from the contractor said: “BAM has received the instruction from the Employer’s Representative and we are now engaged in joint workshops to develop the revised scope.”

The NCH has been beset by cost overruns and delays and characterised by a fractious relationship between the board and BAM.

The NPHDB spokeswoman said the board had repeatedly requested a programme from BAM to determine a timeline for completion of the project but said that the contractor “has failed to provide a contract compliant programme”.

“The most recent programme received from BAM, but not accepted as being compliant, stated that substantial completion would be March 2024. BAM is behind this programme,” she said.