Likely rise in Covid cases and hospitalisations as new immune-evasive variant spreads, CMO warns

Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations are set to increase in the coming weeks due to the rise of a new variant that breaks through immune protection, the chief medical officer (CMO) has warned.

The anticipated resurgence of Covid will place extra strain on a health service already struggling with a record wave of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) as well as invasive cases of the bacterial infection strep A.

Prof Breda Smyth said 320 cases of the BQ.1 variant and its sub-lineages have been detected in Ireland through genome sequencing, and the proportion of BQ.1 cases is increasing.

Other newer variants that have been detected include eight cases of XBB, 307 cases of BF.7 and 187 cases of BA.2.75, she said in her latest weekly report on Covid, dated November 18th.

BQ.1 appears to break through immune protection, but is not currently a cause for concern, World Health Organisation’s Special Envoy on Covid-19 Dr David Nabarro said this week.

At that time, Prof Smyth reported that the overall situation with Covid was stable, with decreasing infections and stable numbers in hospital. Only 31 per cent of hospitalised cases were there because of Covid, and only 25 per cent of ICU cases had Covid as a primary reason for admission.

However, since mid-November, both cases and hospitalisations have increased.

On Thursday, there were 359 people with Covid in hospital, the highest figure since October 8th.

Strep A infection is treatable with antibiotics. Washing hands and good respiratory etiquette help prevent the transmission of the infection to others. Helpful information is available at https://t.co/8AipjWx26C — Chief Medical Officer (@CMOIreland) December 6, 2022

According to the latest weekly report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the number of Covid cases confirmed by PCR test increased by 15 per cent in the week up to December 3rd. Antigen test positives were up by almost 15 per cent.

There were 54 Covid outbreaks last week, up eight on the previous week.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the Government is very concerned about strep A. This follows the death this week of a four-year-old child in the northeast, and a five-year-old in Belfast.

Asked about a possible short of antibiotics to treat cases, Mr Varadkar said: “We haven’t been informed of any shortage of oral or IV penicillin at this stage, but we’re aware of what’s being signalled in the UK, so we’re definitely going to follow up on that”.

“If your child is sick, has a high temperature, a cough, a sore throat, best to keep them at home, keep them under observation, contact your GP if you think they’re deteriorating or not getting better.”

“We’re not at the point where we’re contemplating any Covid type measures, this is not a virus, it’s different, this a bacterial infection and the number of cases thankfully so far is relatively low

“One thing Covid has taught all of us is a little bit more about how we manage infectious diseases and some of the advice that applied to Covid is valid, and certainly it is that if your child is sick. Best to keep them out of school and monitor them closely.”