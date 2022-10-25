State secures additional monkeypox vaccines in ‘significant boost’ to vaccination programme

The State has secured an additional 15,000 monkeypox vaccines, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said, amid a global shortage of the jab.

The HSE reached the deal with manufacturer Bavarian Nordic, in what Mr Donnelly has described as a “significant boost” to the immunisation programme.

Under the terms of the agreement with the manufacturer, 5,000 vaccines will be delivered this year with the remaining 10,000 doses due to be delivered next year.

The HSE is providing primary prevention vaccination to those likely to benefit most through designated centres across the country in line with National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) recommendations.

Individuals are asked to self-identify their risk of infection and where they deem it appropriate, book a vaccine appointment.

Gay and bisexual men who have sex with men (gbMSM) are among those classed as at high risk.

Demand for the vaccine has been high and all currently available vaccine appointments have now been booked, according to the Department of Health.

However, a significant number of additional appointments will open for booking next month.

According to the most recent figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), a total of 200 cases of monkeypox have been detected in Ireland.

“It is heartening to see the demand for monkeypox vaccines among the population that would benefit most and I’m encouraging those who haven’t yet had the opportunity, to book an appointment in the coming weeks when they become available,” Mr Donnelly said.

“This deal with Bavarian Nordic allows us to significantly expand the immunisation programme and to deliver the best available protection against monkeypox to at-risk groups.”