Tony Holohan takes up role with medical testing company

The former chief medical officer Tony Holohan has taken up a role with the major Irish medical diagnostics company.

Mr Holohan stepped down from his role as in July 2022 after leading the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic as chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

He originally planned to take up a position as Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership in Trinity College Dublin, following controversy surrounding the salary, opted not to take up the role.

On Wednesday, Tipperary-based company Enfer Medical announced Mr Holohan will become chair of its Medical Advisory Board. It is understood this will be a part-time role.

According to a statement from the company, the board “supports the company in delivering its vision to provide transformative laboratory services which enhance personalised and population health for healthcare providers and their patients.”

The board also contains other medical consultants working in the Irish healthcare system.

Enfer, which is controlled by businessman Louis Ronan, was one of the primary providers of Covid-19 testing to the HSE during the pandemic. In 2020 it received €122.4 million to provide testing.