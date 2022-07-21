Six-year-old girl unlocked front door to run for help when mother suffered stroke

A girl who was aged six when she managed to unlock the front door of her home and run for help for her mother who had suffered a stroke has been hailed a hero by gardaí.

Despite seeing her mother very unwell in her bedroom, Erin O’Mahony knew to get help as soon as she could and managed to find keys to the front door and let herself out to alert neighbours.

In praising her daughter’s courage, Dee Dixon from Longwood, Co Meath, said not being able to communicate with her terrified daughter was worse than having a stroke.

Ms Dixon had only turned 40 when she fell ill on waking up at 7.30am on July 18th last year, when Erin was only six years old.

“It was like I stood up too fast after getting out of the bed and I felt really dizzy so I fell back down. Erin woke up and came looking for me,” she said. “I could hear her crying beside me but I couldn’t speak to her to reassure her. I couldn’t move my body.

“Even though she was traumatised, she knew she had to get the keys, open the front door and get help. Thankfully, my neighbour Nuala Brannigan came over straight away, even though Erin and I had been isolating that week as we were close contacts of a Covid-19 case.”

Paramedics on the scene administered medication which minimised the effects of a second stroke Ms Dixon had in the hospital.

Clot had travelled

Doctors determined that she had an undiagnosed hole in her heart, through which a clot had travelled to her brain and caused the stroke.

“I’m a very positive thinking person so I think I’m blessed that I was diagnosed now when I’m fit and healthy rather than having a stroke in my 60s or 70s when I may not have survived ... I truly believe and know that if Erin did not react the way she did then I would not be here today.”

Erin, now aged seven, was presented with a medal and plaque for her bravery by Trim Supt Martina Noonan at the weekend. Community garda Edel Dugdale said: “Erin should be very proud of herself … she didn’t panic and knew she had to seek help.”