Medicines watchdog receives 24 reports of weight-loss jab side effects related to vision

Weight-loss medication is now in greater use. Photograph: Getty images

There were 24 reports of suspected side effects relating to vision from weight-loss jabs over the past 3½ years, according to the medicines watchdog.

The medications, also known as GLP-1s, contain substances such as semaglutide, tirzepatide and liraglutide.

They are marketed under different brand names, including Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, and are authorised prescription-only medicines in the EU for the treatment of patients within the approved indications for weight management or type 2 diabetes.

A number of studies have linked the active ingredients in the medications to non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a condition that reduces blood flow to the optic nerve, potentially leading to permanent vision loss.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), which operates the national adverse reaction reporting scheme for medicines in Ireland, said since January 1st, 2023, there have been 24 reports of suspected adverse reactions relating to semaglutide, tirzepatide or liraglutide in which eye-related reactions were reported.

“Importantly, this does not mean that the medicine caused the side effect. The HPRA receives reports based on the suspicion that a side effect may be associated with the use of a medicine,” a spokeswoman for the HPRA said.

“Reports received may describe coincidental events, which may have occurred even if the medicine had not been taken (eg may be due to an underlying medical condition or another illness).”

The HPRA advises any patient who experiences side effects to talk to their pharmacist or doctor for further advice.

“We also encourage members of the public to report suspected side effects to the HPRA, with details on how to report included in the package leaflet,” she added.

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A case report in the Irish Medical Journal’s February edition detailed what is believed to be the first Irish case of NAION associated with semaglutide.

According to the journal, a 50-year-old obese male attended the Mater hospital after suddenly losing sight in his right eye. He had been taking weight-loss jabs once a week for two years.

Specialists at the Dublin hospital’s Department of Ophthalmology linked the vision loss to semaglutide, the active ingredient in weight-loss jabs. They immediately stopped the injections.

The authors of the study called for doctors to have “high suspicion” of semaglutide-related NAION in patients taking the medication so that it can be detected and treated early.

The number of people seeking weight loss medication has increased significantly in recent years.

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The HPRA has repeatedly raised concerns about the prevalence of falsified or fake variations appearing on the black market, warning about the risk such items post to public health.

The watchdog called on members of the public to only obtain these medications through their doctor.