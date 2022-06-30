Navan hospital campaigners vow to fight ‘with every fibre’ to protect services

The HSE is planning to close the emergency department at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan, Co Meath, and replace it with a GP led medical assessment unit.

Save Navan Hospital campaigners vowed to fight “with every fibre” to protect services at a public meeting in the town on Thursday night.

A crowd of up to 400 people gathered at the Newgrange Hotel in Navan, Co Meath on Thursday night, where leader of Aontú and Meath West TD Peadar Toibin told protesters “we mean business”.

Following earlier reports of a letter expressing opposition to the closure signed by 17 consultants, the meeting heard that a second letter signed by a further six consultants citing concerns around the closure of the ED was sent to the Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly.

Meath West Fine Gael TD and Minister for State Damien English said the letter signed by 17 consultants at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda which had been sent to Mr Donnelly expressed significant concerns regarding patient safety around the closure of the ED, without adequate resourcing in place in Drogheda.

“This letter is what we needed because it gives us evidence to what we’ve been saying all along, that the extra capacity in Drogheda is not there. There is actually two letters with six more consultants — so 23 consultants in total,” Mr English said.

“I do believe that this (letter) is a game changer because it’s proved what we’ve been saying all along.

“There is a very clear divide between the HSE and the Minister for Health but the Minister is in charge of the money so we’ll see where that goes.”

Chair of the Save Navan Hospital Group Mr Toibin said he was now “living in a twilight zone” in politics.

He said management in Navan hospital were putting in steps to close the ED when the Minister for Health had said no to any plans to downgrade the facility.

“The Minister isn’t a passenger on the bus — it’s his job to drive the direction of the bus.

“The HSE say they want centres of excellence. We don’t have centres of excellence. We have centres of trolleys across the country.”

“We are not going to give up and we are going to fight 100 per cent with every fibre for the services. We mean business.

“Our A&E will be here when HSE management are retired with golden handshakes and gone. We need the ears of the HSE to be ringing with footsteps on July 9th.”