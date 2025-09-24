Steak and bottomless chips for €30? New Dublin restaurant injects fresh competition into sector

French steakhouse restaurant Entrecôte, known for its fixed price set menu and bottomless chips, is set to open its first Dublin restaurant on Thursday.

At €29.95, diners at the Powerscourt Townhouse Centre restaurant will receive a starter of green salad, pickled onions, French dressing and sourdough bread served with butter and Achill Island seaweed salt. This is followed by two servings of Irish steak and bottomless French fries.

The opening is noteworthy in the context of widespread closures, with the Restaurant Association of Ireland reporting that 150 restaurants shut their doors in the first quarter of 2025 alone.

The price is also likely to attract attention at a time of increasing pressures in the sector, with beef beyond the financial reach of many diners.

The restaurant is inspired by the original “Relais de Venise” in Paris, which is known for a minimal set menu including one main dish of steak and fries. Entrecôte also has locations in Paris, Bordeaux, London and New York.

Entrecôte will open Wednesday and Thursday from 5pm to 10pm, and Friday to Sunday from 12pm to 10pm. It operates a walk-in only system.

Separately, and perhaps indicating increasing competition in the sector, fellow city centre restaurant Hawksmoor has launched a new set menu from 12pm to 5.30pm where a main, including a rump steak and chips, will be available for €24. Two courses will be on offer for €28, and three for €31.