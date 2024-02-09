Chimac      Address : 101 Terenure Rd E, Terenure, Dublin 6, D06 V299 Telephone : 01 4908858 Cuisine : Korean Website : https://www.chimac.ie/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Sofie Rooney and Garret Fitzgerald opened Chimac on George’s Street, in Dublin 2 in May 2019. In October 2022, they opened a second restaurant in Terenure. Korean-style fried chicken is their speciality. The free-range chicken breast is brined for 18 hours so that it stays succulent and is then battered and twice-fried to get a wonderfully crispy exterior. It comes in an Amish potato flour bun. Sauces are made from traditional Korean ingredients, such as gochujang, which are sourced from the Asia Market. The Chimac sauce business, which they have since launched as a separate entity, is hugely successful. Available through their online store and select retailers, it is soon to be on sale in Dunnes, and exports to the US will start in March. Vegetarians and vegans are well catered for as it is possible to swap a panko tofu burger for the chicken. Also hugely popular is the Chimac sammie, with the ice-cream and cookies being made in-house.

What did we order?

A Classic, a KimCheese, cauliflower wings and a pretzel ice-cream sammie (sandwich).

How was the service?

We ordered online from the newer Terenure branch. Everything arrived on time and in good condition. Everything was labelled.

Was the food nice?

The Classic is called classic for a reason, pairing the flavours of Korean hot sauce and pickled daikon slaw with the freshness of coriander and lime mayo on a deliciously crispy chicken breast. It has rounded flavours with a nice amount of heat and zest.

The KimCheese is perhaps the messiest burger to eat, a good thing in my book. Here, ssamjang and cheddar cheese sauce drools down the edges, with spring onion kimchi and gochujang bringing additional flavours to it. The cauli-wings in crispy batter with barbecue sauce are very good. The Chimac sammie is an ice-cream sandwich of two chocolate chip cookies, which has been dipped in chocolate and topped with crumbled pretzels. It is delicious and rich, you may want to share it.

What about the packaging?

Paper bags are recyclable and everything else is compostable including the branded greaseproof paper and stickers.

What did it cost?

€44.15 for dinner for three people: the Classic, €13.65; KimCheese, €13.65; cauli-wings, €8.95; and Chimac sammie €7.90.

Where does it deliver?

Delivery daily via website, Flipdish, Just Eat and Uber Eats. 5km radius. Terenure, 5pm-9pm, Monday -Thursday; 12.30pm-9pm, Friday to Sunday. Aungier St, 12.30pm-9pm daily.

Would I order it again?

Yes, the crisp free-range chicken is top notch, the sauces are great and there are vegetarian and vegan options.