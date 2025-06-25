As the cost of eating out rises and then rises again, it makes sense to seek extra value when remotely possible. If you like to have an alcoholic drink with your meal, one way to cut down on costs is to find a restaurant that allows you to bring your own bottle (BYOB). Some restaurants that allow you to bring your favourite wine or beer charge corkage, while some don’t – they should be happy to make this clear when you’re booking.

Traditionally, Middle Eastern restaurants have been particularly amenable to guests bringing their own drinks because they don’t serve alcohol themselves, but BYOB goes wider these days than you might imagine. Here’s our guide to some of the best.

Fayrouz

117 Cork Street, Dublin 8; 01-5560404, fayrouzrestaurant.com

Fayrouz, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

The exterior of this local restaurant on Cork Street in Dublin gives away only the slightest hint of the Lebanese delights that await within. The creamiest hummus, the smokiest baba ganoush, the bejewelled fattoush salad, the perfect halloumi fries and not to forget the signature stacked chicken or lamb shawarmas. As the restaurant itself serves no alcohol, guests are welcome to bring their own and enjoy without any corkage fee. Read our review here.

Hawksmoor

34 College Green, Dublin 2; 01-4854720, hawksmoor.ie

Hawksmoor, Dublin

Take a trip to what is probably Dublin’s most magnificent diningroom on Mondays and you can bring any bottle of wine, regardless of size, for a €5 corkage fee. Maybe this is the time to open and enjoy that magnum you’ve been keeping tucked away. For the best value, combine with Hawksmoor’s excellent value pre- and post-theatre menus, available 5pm-6pm and from 8.30pm to close. Read our review here.

Fallon & Byrne Wine Cellar

11-17 Exchequer Street, Dublin 2; 01 4721010, fallonandbyrne.com

Fallon & Byrne Wine Cellar, Dublin

The cozy, intimate wine cellar underneath the Fallon & Byrne food hall is on the list of every wine lover for its excellent selection of wines by the bottle and accompanying sharing boards or classic Italian dishes. From Sunday to Tuesday, it really comes to life as guests can buy any bottle off the shelves and enjoy for just €1 corkage.

Sofra

18 Liffey Street Upper, Dublin 1; 01-5586902, instagram.com/sofra.dublin

Sofra, Dublin

This relatively new Turkish restaurant has been bringing in the crowds ever since opening. Across the street from the side entrance to Arnotts, the mangal, or charcoal grill, takes centre stage here. Don’t be deceived by the small downstairs space as there is a larger room upstairs. The menu is full of Turkish classics such as warming red lentil soup, mezze, smoky kebabs and of course baklava and kunefe. No alcohol is sold but guests are welcome to bring their own free of charge.

Yves @ Brother Hubbard

29A Ranelagh, Dublin 6; 01-4411112, brotherhubbard.ie

Brother Hubbard in Ranelagh. Photograph: Tom Honan

Running every Thursday to Saturday evening, Yves offers up a range of small plates, mains and other tasty French- and Spanish-influenced dishes. There’s always a good selection for vegetarians and the wine and cocktail list is spot on too. However, if you want to bring something else, especially considering the excellent Redmond’s off-licence is next door, corkage is just €10 per bottle. Read our review here.

The Vintage Kitchen

7 Poolbeg Street, Dublin 2; 01-6798705, thevintagekitchen.ie

The Vintage Kitchen, Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Chef Sean Drugan’s little spot is much loved by its regular customers and its easy to see why. It’s lively and the hospitality is warm. Dishes such as roasted rack of spring lamb, open spring roll with organic smoked salmon or Drugan’s signature surf and turf keep the crowds coming back. Enjoy an early week treat with corkage for €7 per bottle on Mondays and Tuesdays.

M&L

Cathedral Street, Dublin 1; 01-8748038, mlchineserestaurant.com

M&L on Cathedral Street, Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

If you like Sichuan food, then you’ll surely know about M&L. If you don’t, then it’s a great spot to dip your toes into this varied and exciting Chinese cuisine. Owner Angie Wang and her team will help steer you through the classics such as fried green beans and fragrant deep-fried sea bass. A corkage charge of €7 applies if guests wish to bring their own wine.

High Street Cafe

2 High Street, Galway; 091-532648, instagram.com/highcafegalway

This family-owned upstairs restaurant offers a mix of traditional Moroccan dishes, Mediterranean breads, pizzas and other classics in a warm and lowkey atmosphere. Always popular with families, students and those looking for good value, guests are welcome to bring their own wine at zero corkage, subject to a minimum €15 spend per person.

Sultan Cafe

5 Penrose Wharf, Penrose Quay, Cork; 089-2149471, instagram.com/sultan.cork

Sultan Cafe, Cork

You can get your fix of Tunisian, Lebanese and Moroccan cuisine in one spot at Cork’s Sultan Cafe. Along with all the expected classics, look out for dishes such as Tunisian sea bass spaghetti, mezze, spiced lamb shank or the home-made merguez sausages. The owners have a second location in Cork’s Marina Market, but the original on Penrose Wharf allows guests to bring their own alcohol for a small charge.

Goodhood

9 St Luke’s Avenue, Summerhill, Cork; goodhood.ie

A relative newcomer in the rebel city, Goodhood is a neighbourhood spot born out of a love for pizza. The menu includes sharing plates of Ballycotton fish croquettes, crispy smoky baby potatoes and home-made gnocchi with squash and sage. An alcohol licence application is pending so guests are currently welcome to bring their own drinks free of charge to accompany the creative pizzas made in house with well-sourced ingredients. Look out too for new breakfast and lunch opening hours.