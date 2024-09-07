Four distinctive new Irish whiskeys to try

Four new whiskeys imbued with a variety of flavours, from sherry casks to peat smoke

This week, the focus is on four new whiskeys imbued with a variety of flavours, from sherry casks to peat smoke. The Roe & Co Flor Single Grain is aged in both fino and amontillado casks from Jerez, imparting some of the influence of flor – naturally occurring dead yeast lees – which adds a fascinating lightness and character to the whiskey.

This is the third in the Teeling’s Wonders of Wood series. It is from single pot still whiskey made with 50 per cent malted barley and 50 per cent unmalted barley, which is then matured in virgin Swedish oak casks. This special release is bottled at 50 per cent ABV.

Micil First Release Peated Single Malt is Galway’s first legal whiskey since 1911. The distillery is run by Jimín Ó Griallais, a sixth-generation Connemara poitín distiller and a direct descendant of Micil Mac Chearra, the family’s original distiller. It is made from 100 per cent Irish barley, malted with turf from the Micil family land in Connemara, and matured in various sherry casks. Just 360 bottles were produced.

The Boann PX is one part of a trio of whiskies that also includes Madeira and Marsala finishes. It is a single pot still made from locally grown malted and unmalted barley, oats and rye. Having been matured first in Oloroso Sherry Hogsheads, it was then finished in some very old Pedro Ximénez sherry butts, giving the whiskey a wonderful depth and sweetness.

READ MORE

Boann Single Pot Still Release PX Cask

Boann Single Pot Still Release PX Cask

47%, €69.95

A deliciously decadent mix of sweet dried fruits and caramel with a rich, lingering finish.

From Celtic Whiskey Shop, D2; Molloy’s, Mc Hughs, D5; Sweeney’s, D3; Martins, D3; Irish Malts or direct from boanndistillery.ie

Teeling Wonders of Wood Single Pot Still Series Swedish Oak

Teeling Wonders of Wood Single Pot Still Series Swedish Oak

50%, €80

Very refined, floral and distinctive with almonds, a touch of spice, and lively citrus and herbal notes.

From specialist spirits retailers and teelingdistillery.com

Roe & Co Flor Single Grain 14-year-old Irish Whiskey

Roe & Co Flor Single Grain 14-year-old Irish Whiskey

46%, €95

Full of elegant citrus on nose and palate with sweet peach and orchard fruits, with subtle almond notes.

From specialist retailers and roeandcowhiskey.com

Micil First Release Peated Single Malt

Micil First Release Peated Single Malt

50% ABV, €180

I’m not always a fan of peated whiskeys but this is very attractive with subtle notes of peat smoke alongside some spice and a seductive sweetness on the finish.

From micildistillery.com; McCambridges, Galway; The Celtic Whiskey Shop, D2