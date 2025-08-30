The dying embers of summer have inspired this weekend’s menu, with a focus on simple techniques and quality ingredients.

Irish tomato season is approaching its finale for 2025, with the warm weather in August offering perfect conditions for ripening and allowing the fruit (yes, it is) time to develop their natural sugars. I always store tomatoes at room temperature to allow this sweetness to develop further. It’s worth noting that tomatoes from the fridge lose about 50 per cent of their flavour. When tomatoes sit out, some will inevitably get soft and blistered, so I’ve made a very simple tomato jam that can be made in bulk and used for a variety of dishes. The mix of sugar and vinegar in the base is ideal for spreading on the pastry and adding an extra dimension of interest in the eating – almost like an upmarket pizza.

Puff pastry is a constant in my freezer, and the key lies in preheating the tray you bake it on. The heated tray ensures a crispy base throughout, especially because the tomatoes will release liquid as they roast. Burrata transports us to the southern Italian coast, while the basil leaves ripped on top finish off this classic combination. Who knew tomato and basil could look so fashionable after all these years?

The second dish involves very little cookery but showcases some great ingredients. Figs will be coming into season very soon, and nicely ripened specimens are a joy to behold. Once sliced, I dip them in caster sugar before bruleeing on a hot, dry pan to add some bitter bite and heighten the sweetness in the fruit. Salty jamon Iberico is one of the world’s great ingredients and, like the tomato, must be served at room temperature. I’ve made some simple crostini in the oven using that leftover stale end of bread. Some spicy rocket leaves and a drizzle of decent olive oil and you have a dish that is cooking at its finest. Why? For me, top-class cooking involves identifying quality produce and allowing it to taste intensely of itself on the plate. This weekend’s dishes are the perfect illustration of this.

Recipe: Roast tomato and burrata galette with basil

Recipe: Roasted fig, jamon and rocket salad with crostini