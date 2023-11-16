Speedy Chicken Stroganoff in 25 minutes

Sometimes the classics get forgotten about when we’re in a hurry, but here’s one that I recommend you get back in your midweek dinner repertoire. Chicken stroganoff is a classic for a reason and my mum always made the best stroganoff so this is my take on her delicious (non-written down!) recipe.

When it comes to cooking, I’m all about ease and this recipe is no different – it is a really simple recipe that doesn’t skip on taste. Chicken and mushroom are delicious together and the creamy sauce means it’s comforting and ideal for winter evenings. My speedy version can be made in under 25 minutes and is the perfect recipe for getting on the table fast.

Irish mushrooms are in the shops year round and I love to use a blend of closed cup and chestnut mushrooms, but you can use whatever varieties you prefer. If you don’t want to use wine, just add an extra 50ml of water. I usually serve this with rice but boiled or mashed potatoes would be great too.

Recipe: Rachel Hornibrook’s Speedy Chicken Stroganoff

Rachel Hornibrook is a Cork food lover who is passionate about all things food and drink. She shares no-fuss, easy and delicious recipes on social media. Follow on Instagram at @rachelhornibrook and TikTok/Facebook @rachel.hornibrook

