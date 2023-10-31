Carbonara with a twist: carrot and courgette instead of bacon and cream

My sister Ellen first learned how to make this dish in the hills of Tuscany, and has since become a pro at it. She was kind enough to show me the ropes. It is a simple, quick and lighter take on the traditional carbonara. I was surprised by the punch of flavour that you can get from the vegetables, and perhaps controversially, I can say with all honesty that I don’t miss the guanciale or bacon in it.

Cream isn’t necessary in the recipe – use the pasta water to make a rich sauce. The trick is to keep it moving to emulsify it quickly.

This is a great choice for when you are pressed for time but want to make a hearty, affordable and nourishing dinner that is satisfying and delicious. I like to use tagliatelle pasta for this one, and plenty of freshly grated Parmesan is a must.

Recipe: James Gabriel Martin’s carrot and courgette carbonara

James Gabriel Martin is a photojournalist, recipe developer and chef from Dublin. His project Leviathan includes recipe development, pop-up food experiences and multimedia journalism. leviathanfood.com