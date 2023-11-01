A tasty and homely dinner that takes 10 minutes from start to finish

This is my absolute go to if I’m in need of a quick and delicious dinner. We make fresh gnocchi in the restaurant every day, but at home, I’ll always have a packet of them from the shop in the fridge. It takes 10 minutes from start to finish and is just a tasty and homely dinner.

I love to use ‘nduja. It’s a spicy soft Spanish sausage that you can find in a jar or packet. It’s a great ingredient to have on hand to add a bit of spice to any dish, especially pasta or gnocchi. Tinned sweetcorn is a staple we sometimes forget about – it works well here with the spicy sausage and a hint of honey.

If you don’t have sherry vinegar you could use apple cider vinegar instead. The egg yolk can be a little off-putting for some people. I only use organic free range eggs for this, but if you don’t fancy the raw egg, you could throw in a spoon of crème fraiche and it will do the job and be very delicious too.

Recipe: Dan Hannigan’s pan-fried gnocchi with sweetcorn and ‘nduja

Daniel Hannigan is the executive chef for Dublin restaurants, Orwell Road, Row Wines and Charlotte Quay. You can follow his cooking at https://www.instagram.com/danhannigan1/