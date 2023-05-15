Revealed: The winners of the Irish restaurant Oscars 2023

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, in Dublin 1, has retained the best restaurant title for a second consecutive year at the Irish Restaurant Awards 2023. Paul McNamara, who heads the kitchen at Uno Mas, also in Dublin, was named best chef. The winners in the 14th staging of the nationwide competition were announced at a gala dinner attended by more than 1,200 restaurant and hospitality industry representatives in Dublin on Monday night.

Chapter One, which has two Michelin stars, is co-owned by Viljanen and restaurateur and chef Ross Lewis. It was awarded a perfect score of 10/10 by Irish Times restaurant critic Corinna Hardgrave, and has also been positively reviewed by influential UK restaurant writers Andy Hayler and Marina O’Loughlin. There was speculation that the restaurant, which is located in a basement below the Dublin Writers Museum on Parnell Square, could be upgraded to three stars in the current Michelin Guide, but that did not transpire when the guide was published in March.

Best chef honours went to Paul McNamara, head chef at Uno Mas, Aungier Street, Dublin 2. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

Uno Mas on Aungier Street in Dublin 2, serves “superbly executed, unfussy Spanish mains which come with many layers of flavour and texture”, according to the guide. As well as being head chef, Paul McNamara is a business partner in the restaurant along with Liz Matthews and Simon Barrett, who also own Etto on Merrion Row. McNamara was previously in the kitchen at Locks in Portobello.

Dublin restaurants were also successful in several additional categories, including best emerging Irish cuisine for Library Street in Dublin 2; best world cuisine for Pickle, also in Dublin 2; best casual dining for Crudo in Dublin 4; best restaurant manager, won by Denise McBrien of The Old Spot gastropub, again in Dublin 4, and best customer service, awarded to The Guinea Pig in Dalkey.

Newcomer of the year honours went to the popular Blackrock Cottage in Galway, while The Bishop’s Buttery at the Cashel Palace hotel in Co Tipperary took the hotel and guesthouse restaurant award. The local food hero for 2023 is Con Traas of The Apple Farm in Cahir, Co Tipperary.

Newcomer of the Year is Blackrock Cottage in Galway. Photograph: Julia Dunin

The awards are organised by the Restaurants Association of Ireland and the judging process involves public nominations, of which a record number in excess of 130,000 were made this year, followed by regional judging rounds, and a national final presided over by RAI chief executive Adrian Cummins, with the organisation’s national judging academy, comprised of industry experts, food writers, culinary and hospitality experts.

Irish Restaurant Awards 2023: The winners

Best restaurant

Chapter One

Best chef

Uno Mas, Paul McNamara

Best gastropub

The Dirty Duck

Best customer service

Guinea Pig Restaurant

Best hotel and guesthouse restaurant

The Bishop’s Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel

Best casual dining

Crudo

Pub of the year

Thomas Connolly

Best newcomer

Blackrock Cottage

Best world cuisine

Pickle

Best cafe

The Vanilla Pod, Blackrock

Best wine experience

Union Wine Bar

Best restaurant manager

Denise McBrien, The Old Spot

Best emerging Irish cuisine

Library Street

Best free from

Glas

Innovator of the year

Lock 13 Gastropub & Brewpub

Best sustainable practices

Grain Store Restaurant at Killruddery House and Gardens

Local food hero

Con Traas, The Apple Farm

Best cocktail experience

Haddington House

Best learning and development

The Kingsley Hotel

Best cookery school

Fiona Egan, Cloughan Farm and Cookery School

Best private dining and club restaurant

RDS Members Club

The Bishop’s Buttery at the Cashel Palace hotel was voted best hotel or guesthouse restaurant.

Regional winners

Best restaurant

Leinster Thyme Restaurant

Thyme Restaurant Ulster MacNean House and Restaurant

MacNean House and Restaurant Munster Kingdom 1795

Kingdom 1795 Connacht Eala Bhán

Eala Bhán Dublin Chapter One

Best chef

Leinster Restaurant Lady Anne, Keith Boyle

Restaurant Lady Anne, Keith Boyle Ulster Browns Bonds Hill, Ian Orr

Browns Bonds Hill, Ian Orr Munster Takashi Miyazaki, Ichigo Ichie

Takashi Miyazaki, Ichigo Ichie Connacht House of Plates, Barry Ralph

House of Plates, Barry Ralph Dublin Uno Mas, Paul McNamara

Best gastropub

Leinster Hartes of Kildare

Hartes of Kildare Ulster The Dirty Duck

The Dirty Duck Munster O’Mahony’s of Watergrasshill

O’Mahony’s of Watergrasshill Connacht Oarsman

Oarsman Dublin FX Buckley, Monkstown

Best customer service

Leinster Clashganny House Restaurant

Clashganny House Restaurant Ulster Rathmullan House

Rathmullan House Munster 1826 Adare

1826 Adare Connacht Park House Hotel

Park House Hotel Dublin Guinea Pig Restaurant

Best hotel and guesthouse restaurant

Leinster Carton House

Carton House Ulster Snaffles Restaurant at Castle Leslie Estate

Snaffles Restaurant at Castle Leslie Estate Munster The Bishop’s Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel

The Bishop’s Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel Connacht Renvyle House

Renvyle House Dublin Haddington House

Best casual dining

Leinster One Hundred Degrees

One Hundred Degrees Ulster Edo

Edo Munster Momo

Momo Connacht Fish & Bean

Fish & Bean Dublin Crudo

Pub of the year

Leinster T Morris Bar

T Morris Bar Ulster Maghera Inn

Maghera Inn Munster Friel’s Pub

Friel’s Pub Connacht Thomas Connolly

Thomas Connolly Dublin Walsh’s Stoneybatter

Best newcomer

Leinster Gourmet Food Parlour

Gourmet Food Parlour Ulster Roam

Roam Munster Terre Restaurant

Terre Restaurant Connacht Blackrock Cottage

Blackrock Cottage Dublin D’Olier Street

Best world cuisine

Leinster Aroi Asian Fusion Restaurant

Aroi Asian Fusion Restaurant Ulster Chili Lounge

Chili Lounge Munster Da Mirco Bridge St

Da Mirco Bridge St Connacht My Kitchen by Sham

My Kitchen by Sham Dublin Pickle

Best cafe

Leinster Café La Coco

Café La Coco Ulster The Pickled Duck Cafe

The Pickled Duck Cafe Munster WunderKaffe

WunderKaffe Connacht Pota

Pota Dublin The Vanilla Pod, Blackrock

Best wine experience

Leinster Ristorante Rinuccini

Ristorante Rinuccini Ulster Wine and Brine

Wine and Brine Munster Union Wine Bar

Union Wine Bar Connacht Sheridans

Sheridans Dublin Green Man Wines

Best restaurant manager

Leinster Aga Kubinska, Lady Helen Restaurant at Mount Juilet Estate

Aga Kubinska, Lady Helen Restaurant at Mount Juilet Estate Ulster Saul McConnell, Noble

Saul McConnell, Noble Munster Neil Hynes, Number 35

Neil Hynes, Number 35 Connacht Gill Carroll, 56 Central

Gill Carroll, 56 Central Dublin Denise McBrien, The Old Spot

Best emerging Irish cuisine

Leinster Thyme Restaurant

Thyme Restaurant Ulster The Banks Restaurant

The Banks Restaurant Munster Restaurant Chestnut

Restaurant Chestnut Connacht The Cottage Restaurant

The Cottage Restaurant Dublin Library Street

Best free from

Leinster The Cutting Vedge

The Cutting Vedge Ulster Chandpur Restaurant

Chandpur Restaurant Munster Avo Café

Avo Café Connacht Shell’s Cafe

Shell’s Cafe Dublin Glas

Innovator of the year

Leinster Lock 13 Gastropub & Brewpub

Lock 13 Gastropub & Brewpub Ulster FRAE

FRAE Munster The Fish Basket

The Fish Basket Connacht Nook

Nook Dublin Bites by Kwanghi

Best sustainable practices

Leinster Grain Store Restaurant at Killruddery House and Gardens

Grain Store Restaurant at Killruddery House and Gardens Ulster Kileavy Castle Estate

Kileavy Castle Estate Munster Fitzgeralds Woodlands Hotel

Fitzgeralds Woodlands Hotel Connacht Clare Island Oven

Clare Island Oven Dublin Bujo Sandymount

Local food hero