Michelin guide awards 2023 live: Irish restaurants look to gain more stars

All eyes on the prize: Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, in Dublin 1, is being tipped for possible promotion to three stars tonight. Photograph: Tom Honan

Will Ireland’s first three-star restaurant be announced tonight? That’s the question on everyone’s lips as the canapes are passed and the Champagne is poured at Silverstone. Currently, the smart money is on Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, in Dublin 1, being first past this particular post.

Viljanen, who was born in Sweden and raised in Finland, has been in Ireland since 2000. He worked at The Tannery in Dungarvan and Gregan’s Castle in Co Clare, and earned his first star at The Greenhouse in Dublin 2, in 2016. He held this accolade until promoted to two stars in 2020

The following year he moved north of the river Liffey to open Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, in partnership with Ross Lewis, who had held a single star at Chapter One since 2007. In the 2022 guide, Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen made its debut as a two-star.

Reviewing the restaurant in August 2021, Irish Times restaurant critic Corinna Hardgrave said: “This is the best restaurant in Ireland. It’s world class”. Awarding her lunch a 10/10 score, she described it as “perfection at its most exquisite”.

For some background on Michelin in Ireland, and the winners and losers over the years since the inspectors first visited in 1974, take a look back at this recent Irish Times Magazine feature. Michelin Stars – the power to make or break careers, businesses and lives.

Over the past couple of days, Dublin and Cork airports have seen a flurry of chefs flying out of Ireland. What could it be? A sudden urge to take a short break in the UK? Or something else? Here are a few pre-trip snaps shared on social media that might or might not be related to tonight’s event.

Good afternoon and welcome to The Irish Times live blog for the Michelin Guide UK & Ireland 2023 star ceremony, which gets underway at 6pm and is expected to conclude an hour later. Buckle in, it’s expected to be a rocky ride.

After a period of status quo during the pandemic, the gloves are said to be off at Michelin. In the recently published French edition of the guide, 25 restaurants lost stars. This is the first in-person event Michelin has held in the UK in three years and speculation is rife. Time to serve the (truffle-salted) popcorn.