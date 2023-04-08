Breakfast dishes so good they can be eaten at any time of day

I’m one of those people who don’t eat breakfast. I’m rarely hungry in the morning and usually stick to sparkling water. I drank coffee for years, and out of nowhere, about a year ago, it started to taste different to me, so I stopped drinking it (I’ve never figured out why, so all suggestions welcome).

In saying that I don’t eat breakfast, I’m not saying that I don’t love breakfast food. I love a good breakfast sandwich, later in the day. The breakfast sandwich that I created for BuJo (the sustainable burger restaurant) is my ultimate, and if I could only pick one breakfast dish to eat for life, that would be it.

A close second for top breakfast dish is one I had recently in New York. It was a morel and egg dish with the most beautiful and delicate sauce, scooped up with some toasted bread. It was in the Corner Bar, and while we were eating, I had a great chat about wine glasses with the manager. The room is stunning, like something out of a movie. We also had a breakfast sandwich in a place called Dimes, and it too was sensational. The US knows tasty breakfasts.

This brings us to brunch, a perfect middle ground between breakfast and lunch, where it’s perfectly acceptable to add a splash of Champagne to your orange juice. Bank holiday brunch is a special ccasion: being able to be at home in your pyjamas eating sausages when you would usually be in work.

Savoury French toast with bacon, cheese and hollandaise sauce. Photograph: Harry Weir

I love cooking breakfast for others, especially when it’s something that they wouldn’t usually have at home. These brunch recipes are some of my favourites. The breakfast muffin recipe is very simple, and they can be frozen if you wanted to make a big batch. The muffins also make a great base for the French toast, and if you would prefer sweet French toast, just remove the salt and pepper from the recipe and toss the bread in sugar and cinnamon after toasting.

The hollandaise recipe is a very simple one. Usually for hollandaise, I would make a vinegar reduction and season with that, but this recipe will work the same. You can even add a splash of marmite or soy sauce to give it a little depth.

Fluffy vegan pancakes with banana and hazelnut. Photograph: Harry Weir

The vegan pancakes are perfect for a light breakfast, and make a great base for sweet or savoury toppings. I love Nobo chocolate for vegan-based recipes.

