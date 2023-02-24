Satays, noodles, rendang: restaurant quality Malaysian dishes delivered to your door

Kopitiam      Address : 53 Capel Street, Dublin, D01 E0H2 Telephone : 01-8734659 Cuisine : Malaysian Website : https://deliveroo.ie/menu/dublin/dublin-1/kopitiam-restaurant Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

A food writer pal, Vritti Bansal, mentioned that she had eaten very well in Kopitiam, a Malaysian restaurant on Capel Street, where it seems Sunday lunch is quite the thing. I had been unaware they do takeaway until we meet for lunch, and I see the food heading out for delivery. It’s an extensive menu, all of it available for takeaway at the restaurant prices, which still offers reasonable value for home delivery. There’s a wide choice of options, including meal deals, satays, noodles and rendang dishes, and an impressive selection of vegetarian and fish dishes.

What did we order?

Tahu sumbat, a tofu salad from the appetiser section; roti canai, a Malaysian crispy pancake; ikab bakar, deep-fried sea bass in a spicy sauce; and nasi putih, steamed rice.

How was the service?

I ordered in the restaurant, but the best way for takeaway is online. The Deliveroo website is clear and easy to navigate.

Was the food nice?

Everything is incredibly tasty, and the servings are substantial. The tofu is deep-fried and piled up with cucumber, lettuce, carrots, and bean sprouts, dressed in a satay sauce. It’s an appetiser that would make a very nice lunch, or a salad to be shared. The roti canai are similar to paratas, puffed up and crispy, delicious dipped into a red chilli and curry leaf sauce. There’s plenty of steamed rice, perfect for eating with the crispy deep-fried sea bass, which comes on a banana leaf and is dressed in a spicy chilli sauce, with crunchy, barely cooked okra and slices of red chillies folded through.

What did it cost?

€36.50 for lunch for two people – tahu sumbat €7.50; roti canai €7; sea bass €19; and steamed rice €3.

Where does it deliver?

The Deliveroo radius is 5km, or you could phone in an order and arrange to pick it up. If you do, it is worth asking for advice on the more typical Malaysian dishes to order. Closed Thursdays.

Would I order it again?

Yes, the food is great and really tasty. There is a huge cross-section of dishes available, so it is ideal for ordering for a group of people. There is so much on this menu you will definitely be back to try different dishes.