Autumn comfort food: Three perfect pumpkin recipes, by Gráinne O’Keefe

I love late autumn. For me it’s a sensory explosion filled with the smell of mulched leaves, misty fog and bonfires.

As a chef, I look forward to autumn as it is the season of comfort food and vibrant dishes with root vegetables, leafy greens and a hint of Christmas spices – without the full-on clove and cinnamon flavour.

Pumpkin is synonymous with autumn, as it is the most colourful vegetable of the season and on display in most households, lit internally with a candle and some ghoulish carvings.

I love cooking with pumpkin and squash, and the best time to cook with them is at the height of their season, and just after Halloween when the markets are selling them for half the price as they can’t be sold for carving for another year.

For condiments such as miso and bonito vinegar, head to your local Asian market and you will find these umami rich ingredients which are great cupboard staples to enrich flavour. I have just recently come across tinned pumpkin purée, and it is incredibly useful in desserts.

These are my three favourite ways to eat pumpkin, and there are so many more. Just make sure not to use the candle filled one from your windowsill or doorstep.

