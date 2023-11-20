Climate change: Global warming approaching three degrees this century, UN report warns

A shrinking waterway in Chibayish, Iraq. The world on track for a 2.5 to 2.9 degree temperature rise this century, the UN warns. Photograph: Bryan Denton/The New York Times

The world is on track for a 2.5 to 2.9 degree temperature rise this century as global temperatures and greenhouse gas emissions continue to break records, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned.

It is widely accepted that extent of warming above pre-industrial levels would have catastrophic implications for billions of people and ecosystems on the planet.

UNEP’s latest “emissions gap” report issued on Monday concludes current pledges by countries under the Paris Agreement are insufficient as the world is setting “alarming emissions and temperature records which intensify extreme weather events and other climate impacts across the globe”.

Released ahead of 2023 UN climate summit Cop28 in the UAE, the report finds “global low-carbon transformations” are needed to deliver cuts to predicted 2030 greenhouse gas emissions of 28 per cent to get on a “least cost pathway” for the 2 degree goal, and 42 per cent for a 1.5 degree pathway – the key Paris pact goals.

Maintaining the possibility of those temperature goals – and avoiding climate breakdown – “hinges on significantly strengthening mitigation [emission reductions] this decade to narrow the emissions gap”.

This will facilitate more ambitious targets for 2035 in the next round of nationally determined contributions (NDCs) – individual country targets – and increase chances of meeting net-zero pledges, which now cover around 80 per cent of global emissions, the report says.

“There is no person or economy left on the planet untouched by climate change, so we need to stop setting unwanted records on greenhouse gas emissions, global temperature highs and extreme weather,” said Inger Andersen, UNEP executive director.

“We must instead lift the needle out of the same old groove of insufficient ambition and not enough action, and start setting other records: on cutting emissions, on green and just transitions and on climate finance,” she added.

Broken records

Until the beginning of October this year, 86 days were recorded with temperatures over 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. September was the hottest recorded month ever, with global average temperatures 1.8 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

The report shows that if nothing changes, 2030 emissions will be 22 gigatonnes higher than the 1.5 degree-limit will allow. That is the total present annual emissions of the US, China and EU combined, UN secretary general António Guterres said.

He added: “It shows greenhouse emissions reaching all-time highs – a 1.2 per cent increase on last year – when those levels should be shooting down. And those emissions are shattering temperature records. June, July, August, September and October were all the hottest on record.”

“Present trends are racing our planet down a dead-end three-degree temperature rise ... the emissions gap is more like an emissions canyon. A canyon littered with broken promises, broken lives and broken records,” he said.

“All of this is a failure of leadership, a betrayal of the vulnerable, and a large missed opportunity when renewables have never been cheaper or more accessible,” Mr Guterres said.

It was still possible to make the 1.5 degree limit a reality, he said; “we know how to get there – we have roadmaps from the International Energy Agency and the IPCC [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change]. It requires tearing out the poisoned root of the climate crisis: fossil fuels. And it demands a just, equitable renewables transition,” he added.

The report finds global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions increased by 1.2 per cent from 2021 to 2022 to reach a record of 57.4 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. “Emissions trends reflect global patterns of inequality. Because of these worrying trends and insufficient mitigation efforts, the world is on track for a temperature rise far beyond the agreed climate goals during this century,” the UNEP says.

The report acknowledges progress since the Paris Agreement was signed, “but significantly ramping up implementation in this decade is the only way to keep the window open for limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees without significant overshoot”.

If all conditional NDCs (with a range emission targets) and long-term net-zero pledges were met, limiting the temperature rise to 2 degrees would be possible, it finds.

“However, net-zero pledges are not currently considered credible: none of the G20 countries are reducing emissions at a pace consistent with their net-zero targets. Even in the most optimistic scenario, the likelihood of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees is only 14 per cent.”

“However, unless emission levels in 2030 are brought down further, it will become impossible to establish least-cost pathways that limit global warming to 1.5 degrees with no or low overshoot during this century. Significantly ramping up implementation in this decade is the only way to avoid significant overshoot of 1.5 degrees,” it finds.

The report calls for all countries to deliver economywide, “low-carbon development transformations”, with a focus on the energy transition to renewables. “The coal, oil and gas extracted over the lifetime of producing and planned mines and fields would emit over 3.5 times the carbon budget available to limit warming to 1.5 degrees, and almost the entire budget available for 2 degrees.”

Countries with greater capacity and responsibility for emissions – particularly high-income and high-emitting countries among the G20 – will need to take more ambitious and rapid action and provide financial and technical support to developing nations, it says.

As low- and middle-income countries already account for more than two thirds of global emissions, “meeting development needs with low-emissions growth” is required – such as addressing energy demand patterns and prioritising clean energy supply chains”. The low-carbon transition poses economic and institutional challenges for these countries, but also provides significant opportunities, it says.

“Transitions in such countries can help to provide universal access to energy, lift millions out of poverty and expand strategic industries. The associated energy growth can be met efficiently and equitably with low-carbon energy as renewables get cheaper, ensuring green jobs and cleaner air.”

To achieve this, international financial assistance will have to be significantly scaled up, with new public and private sources of capital restructured through financing mechanisms, it notes.

A global stocktake due to be completed at Cop28, should inform the next round of NDCs that countries should submit in 2025, with targets for 2035. “Global ambition in the next round of NDCs must bring GHG emissions in 2035 to levels consistent with 2 and 1.5 degree pathways, while compensating for excess emissions until levels consistent with these pathways are achieved,” the report warns.

Preparation of the next round of NDCs offers the opportunity for low- and middle-income countries to develop national roadmaps with ambitious development and climate policies, and targets for which finance and technology needs are clearly specified. “Cop28 should ensure that international support is provided for the development of such roadmaps,” it adds.

Carbon removal

Further delay of stringent global emission reductions will increase future reliance on CO2 removal, it says. It is already being deployed using land-based methods, mainly through afforestation, reforestation and forest management.

However, least-cost pathways assume considerable increases in both conventional and novel carbon dioxide removal – such as direct-air carbon capture and storage.

“Achieving higher levels of CO2 removal remains uncertain and associated with risks: around land competition, protection of tenure and rights and other factors. Upscaling of novel carbon dioxide removal methods are associated with different types of risks, including that the technical, economic and political requirements for large-scale deployment may not materialise in time,” the report concludes.