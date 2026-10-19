Weather

Rain and wind expected this week ahead of ‘blustery’ bank holiday weekend

Met Éireann forecasts ‘very windy’ conditions and heavy rainfalls on Thursday

Rain and wind are forecast for this week
Rain and wind are forecast for this week
Jack White
Mon Oct 19 2026 - 08:342 MIN READ

Rain and windy conditions are expected throughout this week ahead of what will be a “blustery” bank holiday weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Although Monday will start off with some bright spells, outbreaks of rain and drizzle are expected in the east and south of the country throughout the day.

Highest temperatures of nine to 13 degrees are expected during the day before dropping to lows of two to seven degrees on Monday night.

Tuesday will start generally dry with some bright spells, though rain is expected to develop in the southwest before spreading east in the afternoon.

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This will continue through the evening, spreading across the country overnight, the forecaster said, with some “heavy falls” at times.

Highs of 10 to 14 degrees are expected on Tuesday, before dropping to lows of five to nine degrees that night.

Rain is set to linger in the east for a time on Wednesday while the rest of the country will see sunshine and scattered showers, though it will be a “blustery day”.

Highs of eight to 12 degrees are expected before falling to lows of three to seven degrees on Wednesday night.

Showers are set to continue along the west coast on Wednesday night though conditions will be largely dry elsewhere.

Wet and windy conditions will continue and are set to intensify on Thursday, with heavy falls likely across the country that day, gradually spreading to the east.

Met Éireann said it expects “very windy” conditions with strong and gusty northwesterly winds. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees are expected.

The forecaster said Friday will see scattered showers and “blustery winds” amid highs of eight to 11 degrees.

Beyond Friday, it said conditions are likely to remain unsettled over the bank holiday weekend with “more rain” and some blustery conditions expected.

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Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times