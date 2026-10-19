Warning not to drink water affected by aluminium in Tipperary lifted but boil notice stays

Uisce Éireann has lifted the do-not-consume notice affecting almost 11,500 people served by the Ardfinnan water supply in Co Tipperary, but customers will still have to boil the water before drinking it.

The warning not to drink their tap water under any circumstances was in place for 10 days after high levels of aluminium were found in their supply from the Goatenbridge water treatment plant.

Ardfinnan, parts of Cahir and surrounding communities were affected and had to rely on bottled and tankered water supplied by Uisce Éireann.

“We recognise the disruption this caused for households, businesses and the wider community,” Uisce Éireann said on Monday afternoon.

While the water was declared unsafe to drink for the duration of the notice, the company said the main risk from aluminium in drinking water was from ongoing exposure.

“Following on from concerns raised, the HSE have provided specific advice for the general public indicating there is little known risk from short-term exposure at the levels that were seen in the Goatenbridge water treatment plant,” it said.

“The lifting of the [do not consume] notice follows the completion of critical works at Goatenbridge water treatment plant, an extensive targeted flushing programme across the network and comprehensive water quality sampling at both the plant and across the regional network over the weekend.”

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However, the boil water notice which had already been in place for the past four months – and for several months last winter – remains.

“We know how challenging this period has been for communities,” said Fionnuala Callery, regional operations senior manager.

“People have had to manage both the restrictions associated with the do-not-consume notice and repeated interruptions to their water supply over recent months.

“We sincerely apologise for that disruption and thank everyone for their patience and understanding.

“Our focus now is on lifting the boil water notice as quickly and safely as possible.

“We will continue the necessary testing and monitoring and work closely with the HSE so that it can be lifted when it is safe to do so.”

Earlier in the day, Ardfinnan community council notified local people that it had sent a complaint to Uisce Éireann on their behalf and asked company representatives to meet them.

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It comes as anger remains over how people were notified of the aluminium concerns, initial poor organisation around the supply of bottled water and the lack of a clear finish line for the upgrading works.

“We are very aware of the community’s frustration on this issue and the lack of clarity surrounding this whole issue,” the council wrote.

It said it would arrange a meeting for all affected residents and businesses as well as public representatives in the near future.