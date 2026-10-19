Limerick teenager pleads guilty to hit-and-run that killed nurse Áine O’Reilly

Áine O’Reilly was killed in the crash on the N24 in Limerick on February 13th.

A Limerick teenager was further remanded in prison on Monday ahead of sentencing after he pleaded guilty to a fatal hit-and-run.

Keelan O’Connell (19), of Scanlon Park, Castleconnell, who was under the influence of drugs at the time, admitted the charge before Judge Colin Daly at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.

The victim, Áine O’Reilly of Pallasgreen, Co Limerick, died at the scene when her car collided with a vehicle that was forced into her path after it was hit by O’Connell’s vehicle.

The fatal collision occurred on the N24, at Grange West, Boher, Co Limerick, on February 13th. Áine O’Reilly was on her way to work at Shannondoc, Limerick, at the time.

Garda Tony Burke of Henry Street Garda Station previously said O’Connell was driving a “high-powered” Volkswagen Golf “at excess speed” when he attempted to perform a “dangerous manoeuvre” moments prior to the collision.

He said O’Connell collided with a Peugeot car as he attempted to undertake it, forcing it into the path of Áine O’Reilly, who was driving a Nissan Micra.

Burke said O’Connell “fled the scene on foot” without offering assistance to Áine O’Reilly or the Peugeot driver.

O’Connell handed himself in to gardaí a few days later. He admitted during interviews under caution he had consumed “cannabis” and “fast gas”, said Burke.

Áine O’Reilly suffered “catastrophic injuries” and died at the scene, said Burke.

Following his arrest, O’Connell was refused bail after Burke put forward strenuous objections in court.

He told the hearing O’Connell would continue to commit serious crimes, including dangerous driving, and he would pose “a further risk of loss of life” to citizens if bailed.

Although the collision occurred at 11.10pm, poor visibility was not a factor, the hearing heard.

Burke said CCTV footage, dashcam footage, as well as statements provided from independent witnesses provided “strong” evidence against O’Connell.

O’Connell told gardaí he won the Volkswagen Golf in a raffle a few days prior to the fatal collision. He did not make any reply when charged earlier this year.

He pleaded guilty to eight charges on Monday, including dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to the Peugeot driver, hit-and-run charges of failing to remain at the scene, failing to offer assistance, failing to report the collision to gardaí, as well as driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Judge Colin Daly remanded O’Connell in continuing custody for a sentence hearing in November.