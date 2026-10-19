Man (60s) dies after collision involving truck and car in Co Wicklow

So far this year, 148 people have been killed on the State’s roads. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man in his 60s has died following a “serious” two-vehicle collision in Co Wicklow on Monday.

The fatal collision, involving a truck and a car, occurred on the N81 at Athgarvan at around 11.15am.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital for postmortem examination and the coroner has been notified.

The driver of the truck, also a man in his 60s, was brought to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

The road was temporarily closed with diversions in place but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Those with relevant video footage are asked to make this available.

So far this year, 148 people have been killed on the State’s roads.