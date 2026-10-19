Ireland

Man (60s) dies after collision involving truck and car in Co Wicklow

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to incident which took place on N81 at Athgarvan

21/07/2017 -- Generic Garda traffic accident road signs search words crash collision Gardai road block Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
So far this year, 148 people have been killed on the State’s roads. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Katie Mellett
Mon Oct 19 2026 - 21:561 MIN READ

A man in his 60s has died following a “serious” two-vehicle collision in Co Wicklow on Monday.

The fatal collision, involving a truck and a car, occurred on the N81 at Athgarvan at around 11.15am.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital for postmortem examination and the coroner has been notified.

The driver of the truck, also a man in his 60s, was brought to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

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The road was temporarily closed with diversions in place but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Those with relevant video footage are asked to make this available.

So far this year, 148 people have been killed on the State’s roads.

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Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett is an Irish Times journalist