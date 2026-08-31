Monday set to be dry and sunny but more autumnal weather on way

Monday will be a mostly dry day with sunny spells and temperatures of up to 19 degrees – but conditions are set to turn more autumn-like over the coming days, according to Met Éireann.

While Monday is expected to feature just a few isolated showers, cloud will increase through the day with more in the way of showers later in the afternoon and evening, mainly in Ulster and Connacht.

Met Éireann said Monday night would be cloudy and damp in western and northwestern counties with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It is expected to be generally dry elsewhere with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10-14 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

As the week progresses the outlook is for “rather unsettled” conditions “with occasional rain or showers. Becoming breezy at times too,” Met Éireann said.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly dry to begin across the eastern half of the country with sunny spells. However, it will become cloudier everywhere with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving eastward, turning heavier later in the day, especially further west. Low cloud and mist is also likely in places. Highest temperatures of 16-19 degrees, with a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Tuesday night is expected to be rather wet in places with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heavy in places, especially across western and northern areas. The forecast is for mild and humid conditions with lowest temperatures of 13-15 degrees. Rather breezy too, with mostly fresh southwest winds, strong and gusty at times along Atlantic coasts.

Wednesday is expected to be another breezy day with lingering overnight rain quickly clearing northern areas to leave a mostly dry day with sunny spells. There may be some well-scattered showers. It is forecast to be warmer than previous days with highest temperatures of 18-22 degrees, in fresh southwesterly winds.

Thursday is expected to be breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 17-21 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds. More general rain may move in across the country after-dark.